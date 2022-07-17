Justin Crawford, son of former big leaguer, drafted by the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies' recent draft history with outfielders is not pretty.

The team hopes that changed Sunday.

The Phillies selected outfielder Justin Crawford of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas with the 17th pick in the first round of the MLB draft. Crawford is the son of former big league outfielder Carl Crawford, who played for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Phillies in the 2008 World Series.

"(Crawford) was the top player on the board when we selected him," Phillies director of amateur scouting Brian Barber said Sunday night. "To us, he's a no doubt center fielder in the future, and I think it's going to be an elite center fielder in the future."

Crawford, 18, said his dad put a bat in his hand when he was 2 and made sure he hit left-handed. He does everything else right-handed. Crawford said he mimicked his dad's batting stance but ditched it because he struck out too much hitting that way.

"What really helped me fall in love (with baseball) is just growing up in the clubhouse," Crawford said Sunday. "Just being able to see that everyday kind of lifestyle."

He said his strengths are his speed and his overall baseball awareness.

"I think I have a high IQ for the game," he said. "I take a lot of pride in that. I thank my dad a lot for that. I think I kind of just got that from growing up with him."

Barber said the team first identified Crawford as a prospect last year. Barber saw him play in person three times this year and met with him at the draft combine last month.

"We followed him all last season," Barber said. "I think we're getting an athlete for sure with good tools. Makeup is through the roof. He really has so many things we're looking for in a player to come into the system. I couldn't be more excited to bring him in."

From 2015-17, the Phillies selected three outfielders — Cornelius Randolph, Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley — in the first round. Randolph and Haseley are no longer with the organization, and Moniak, who was the overall No. 1 selection in 2016, is back in Triple-A after struggling to hit in the big leagues.

The failures of those three players have left the Philies without a reliable center fielder since Philadelphia traded Shane Victorino in 2012.

At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, Crawford still needs to mature physically. He batted .503 with five home runs, 52 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 20 stolen bases for Bishop Gorman this spring. He has committed to play at LSU. Barber said the Phillies are confident they can sign him. The slot value for the 17th pick is $3,792,800.

Crawford was the third son of a former big leaguer to be selected in Sunday's first round. The Baltimore Orioles drafted Jackson Holliday, son of 15-year MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, with the overall No. 1 pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks picked Druw Jones, son of 17-year MLB outfielder Andruw Jones, with the No. 2 pick.

Crawford's father spent 15 years in the majors, most notably with the Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 1,716 games and finished his career with a slash line of .290/.330/.435. He also hit 136 home runs and stole 480 bases.

Crawford batted .263 with two home runs in the 2008 World Series. His son said he can't remember if he attended the series.

So how do father and son compare?

"They both run really fast," Barber said. "Beyond that, there's a lot of differences to their game. No offense to Carl, who was a superstar in the major leagues for a long time, I would think Justin is a lot more advanced defensively at that time. Carl is probably more physical than Justin at this point."

The younger Crawford benefited from his father being a big leaguer, according to Barber.

"When you find a person as talented as Justin is (who) was able to grow up around the game and learn it so early, learn what a major league clubhouse is, learn how a major league game is run, what it really takes to play the game at that high a level," Barber said, "I think it's a pretty special combination."

More picks

The Phillies concentrated on college players Monday during the second day of the three-day draft.

Rounds three through 10 of the three-day, 20-round draft were held Monday. Seven of their eight picks were college players. The draft concludes with rounds 11 through 20 Tuesday. The Phillies selected the following players Monday:

Round 3: Gabriel Rincones Jr. outfielder, Florida Atlantic

Round 4: Alex McFarlane, right-handed pitcher, Miami

Round 5: Orion Kerkering, right-handed pitcher, South Florida

Round 6: Mavis Graves, left-handed pitcher, Eastside High School in South Carolina

Round 7: Caleb Ricketts, catcher, University of San Diego

Round 8: Alex Rao, right-handed pitcher, Notre Dame

Round 9: Chad Castillo, outfielder, California Baptist University

Round 10: Gustavo Sosa, catcher, South Mountain Community College in Arizona.