Justin Crawford - son of former big leaguer - drafted by the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies recent draft history with outfielders is not pretty.

The Phillies hope that changed Sunday.

The Phillies selected Justin Crawford of Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada with the 17th pick in the first round of the MLB draft. Crawford is the son of former big league outfielder Carl Crawford.

"He was the top player on the board when we selected him," Phillies director of amateur scouting Brian Barber said Sunday night. "To us, he's a no doubt center fielder in the future, and I think it's going to be an elite center fielder in the future."

Justin said his dad put a bat in his hand when he was 2-years-old and made sure he hit left-handed. Justin does everything else right-handed. Justin said he mimicked his dad's batting stance but ditched it because he struck too much hitting that way.

"What really helped me fall in love (with baseball) is just growing up in the clubhouse," Justin said Sunday. "Just being able to see that every day kind of lifestyle."

Justin said his strengths are his speed and his overall baseball awareness.

"I think I have a high IQ for the game," he said. "I take a lot of pride in that. I thank my dad a lot for that. I think I kind of just got that from growing up with him."

Barber said the team first identified Crawford as a prospect last year. Barber saw Crawford play in person three times this year and met with him at the draft combine last month.

"We followed him all last season," Barber said. "I think we're getting an athlete for sure with good tools. Makeup is through the roof. He really has so many things we're looking for in a player to come into the system. I couldn't be more excited to bring him in."

From 2015-17, the Phillies selected three outfielders - Cornelius Randolph, Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley - in the first round. Randolph and Haseley are no longer with the organization, and Moniak, who was the overall No. 1 selection in 2016, is back in triple-A after struggling to hit in the big leagues.

The failure of those three players to make the big leagues has left the Philies without a reliable center fielder since Philadelphia traded Shane Victorino in 2012.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Crawford batted .503 with five home runs, 52 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 20 stolen bases for Bishop Gorman this spring. He has committed to play at LSU. Barber said the Phillies are confident they can sign Barber.

Crawford’s father spent 15 years in the majors most notably with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 1,716 games and finished his career with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .290/.330/.435. He also hit 136 home runs and stole 480 bases.

Carl batted .263 with two home runs in the 2008 World Series for Tampa against the Phillies. Justin said he might have attended the 2008 World Series but he can't remember for sure.

So how do father and son compare?

"They both run really fast," Barber said. 'Beyond that there's a lot of differences to their game. No offense to Carl, who was a superstar in the major leagues for a long time, I would think Justin is a lot more advanced defensively at that time. Carl is probably more physical than Justin at this point."

Justin benefited from his father being a big leaguer.

"When you find a person as talented as Justin is (who) was able to grow up around the game and learn it so early, learn what a major league clubhouse is, learn how a major league game is run,what it really takes to play the game at that high a level," Barber said, "I think it's a pretty special combination."

The 20-round MLB draft continues Monday and Tuesday.

Check back for more on this developing story and the MLB draft.