PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies' injury issues persisted Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia put closer Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced. The Phillies reactivated reliever Andrew Bellatti from the injured list to take Alvarado's spot on the roster.

Alvarado complained of wrist soreness Tuesday but seemed to brush it aside. He, however, underwent an MRI and was scheduled to see a doctor Wednesday afternoon.

“When the wrist was right, we wanted to check everything out,” manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s a big part of the problem. One of the best relievers in baseball, if not the best. I’m a little concerned for sure.”

The left-handed Alvarado emerged as a dominant reliever last summer and played a prominent role in the Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series. Alvarado, 27, has five saves and a 1.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings this season.

Alvarado’s injury puts stress on the bullpen. The plan is for left-hander Gregory Soto, who began Wednesday 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 innings, to take over Alvaredo’s high-leverage role in the eighth and ninth innings. Soto saved 30 games with the Detroit Tigers last season.

Extra innings: Thomson said Ranger Suarez will return to the starting rotation Saturday in Colorado against the Rockies. Suarez has been out since the start of the season with elbow soreness.

In related news, Bailey Falter will have his start pushed back to Monday against the San Francisco Giants. That will give Falter (0-6 with a 5.75 ERA) eight days off between starts. Thomson said the hope is that rest leads to increased velocity, which will make Falter more effective.