Joe Girardi says "I feel like I failed" after Phillies eliminated from postseason

Several players – most notably starter Aaron Nola (4.63 ERA), shortstop Didi Gregorius (.212 batting average) and third baseman Alec Bohm (.342 slugging percentage) – had subpar seasons.

The Phillies bolstered their playoff hopes with two hot streaks. They won eight in a row from Aug. 1-8. They won nine of 11 before this Atlanta series started.

But with Thursday’s win, the Braves swept the three-game series. It was the Phillies who needed a sweep. They began the week 2.5 games back of Atlanta.

“We had the opportunity, the chances were there,” outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. “It was there. It was in our hands, and it slipped away.”

Several Phillies lingered in the dugout to watch the Braves celebrate.

"To me," Girardi said, "that has to be a motivating thing for next season, the work we need to put in to be able to catch the Atlanta Braves."

There were some positives this season. Bryce Harper (34 home runs, 99 RBIs) is an MVP candidate. Zack Wheeler (14-10 with 213 1/3 innings pitched) is in contention for the Cy Young award.