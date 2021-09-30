Joe Girardi says "I feel like I failed" after Phillies eliminated from postseason

The Phillies postseason hopes are mercifully over.
The Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth straight National League East title and put the Phillies out of their misery with a 5-3 win Thursday night.
“I feel like I failed,” manager Joe Girardi said. "I always take full responsibility, and I failed. It's a really empty feeling. There's a lot of time, and a lot of work that everybody puts in. It stinks. It hurts."
Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011.
“I see the commitment from Mr. Middleton and the Buck family (the Phillies owners) and (president of baseball operations) Dave Dombrowski, (general manager) Sam (Fuld) and everyone involved. This is a proud franchise. We need to break this streak. We're going to do whatever it takes. I can tell you that. There's such a commitment from the top down."
Although the Phillies remained in contention for the division title until the season’s final week, the team had obvious weak points.
At least now, fans are freed from following the daily pennant race for a team that never looked like a legitimate playoff contender.
The Phillies struggled defensively.
The bullpen tied a big-league record with 34 blown saves.
Several players – most notably starter Aaron Nola (4.63 ERA), shortstop Didi Gregorius (.212 batting average) and third baseman Alec Bohm (.342 slugging percentage) – had subpar seasons.
The Phillies bolstered their playoff hopes with two hot streaks. They won eight in a row from Aug. 1-8. They won nine of 11 before this Atlanta series started.
But with Thursday’s win, the Braves swept the three-game series. It was the Phillies who needed a sweep. They began the week 2.5 games back of Atlanta.
“We had the opportunity, the chances were there,” outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. “It was there. It was in our hands, and it slipped away.”
Several Phillies lingered in the dugout to watch the Braves celebrate.
"To me," Girardi said, "that has to be a motivating thing for next season, the work we need to put in to be able to catch the Atlanta Braves."
There were some positives this season. Bryce Harper (34 home runs, 99 RBIs) is an MVP candidate. Zack Wheeler (14-10 with 213 1/3 innings pitched) is in contention for the Cy Young award.
"There's a lot of good things that happened that I'll take from this season," Girardi said. "But the reason we put this uniform on is to win. That's the bottom line."
The Phillies need one more victory to have their first winning season since 2011. Philadelphia ends the year with three games in Miami against the Marlins, beginning Friday.
"It's important to play the season out," Girardi said, "have respect for the game."
