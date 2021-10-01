Joe Girardi says he failed as Phillies miss playoffs for 10th straight year after 5-3 loss to Braves

It is the longest drought in the National League and it could be the longest in the majors if Seattle, which last reached the playoffs in 2001, captures the second American League wild card.

"You don't have to explain the feeling that you get, but it's never a good feeling," outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. "We knew what we needed to do a long time ago. They were the better team. They were the better team this entire time in these three games. They deserve everything they have right now. We didn't do what we needed to do to continue to keep playing and have a chance to make the playoffs."

The Phillies won their 81st game last Saturday, which made their first winning season since 2011 seem like a certainty as they had to win just one of their final seven games. But they have lost four straight, and they'll need to win one of their three games this weekend in Miami to finish above .500 and somewhat salvage a disappointing season.