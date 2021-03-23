Joe Girardi says 'dominant' Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies opening day

On Monday afternoon, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi pronounced Aaron Nola the team’s opening day starting pitcher.
Later that night, Nola looked ready for the moment.
In his last major spring training tuneup, Nola struck out nine and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings as the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 4-0 in Tampa, Florida.
“It’s a cool honor,” Nola said. “Obviously, I’m honored to get the nod, but you have a lot of starts after that. I just hope to put the team in a good chance to win on opening day.”
Nola will make his fourth straight opening day start when the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on April 1 at Citizens Bank Park. No Phillies pitcher has done that since Hall of Fame left-hander Steve Carlton made 10 consecutive opening day starts from 1977-86.
“I never thought I’d be up on a list with (Carlton),” Nola said. “It’s a big honor.”
On Monday, Nola faced the potent everyday Yankees lineup. He threw 84 pitches, 56 of them for strikes. Nola said he felt good long-tossing in the outfield to warmup and that it carried over into the game.
He relied primarily on his fastball, curve and changeup. He threw just four cutters, a pitch he has worked on with varying degrees of success this spring.
“The more I throw it, the more consistent it will get,” Nola said of the cutter. “It’s a cool little pitch to work on.”
Nola got 16 swing-and-misses, including six each with the curveball and changeup.
“That’s as good as I’ve seen him,” Girardi said. “He was dominant. He had command on both sides of the plate with his fastball. His breaking ball was outstanding. He threw changeups. He was in total control. This was probably the longest outing of the spring that he will have, and it was great to see.”
Nola has had an uneven spring. He gave up seven hits and six runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 16. But Nola’s effort Monday rendered meaningless what came before it this spring.
“My body feels good and healthy,” Nola said. “The arm feels solid.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.