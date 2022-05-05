Joe Girardi calls it worst loss of his Phillies tenure; Bryce Harper says it was a gut punch; Mets rally to beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos summed it up Thursday night.

“Baseball,” he said, “sometimes (stinks).”

Yes it does, especially if you were wearing red and white Thursday.

The New York Mets rallied for seven runs in the top of the ninth and beat the Phillies 8-7 before 24,040 fans in the opener of a critical four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Mets outfielder Starling Marte knocked in the winning run with a two-out double. Phillies relievers James Norwood and Corey Knebel combined to allow eight hits and seven runs in the ninth.

Manager Joe Girardi called it one of the worst losses of his managing career and the worst loss since he took over the Phillies in 2020.

“That’s about as hard as I’ve been through,” Girardi said. “It starts with an infield hit, and they hit the baseball after that. You have to bounce back. This is as tough as it gets. I trust the guys in the room. There’s a lot of fight in that room. They’ll come out fighting.”

It was the first time the Mets had rallied from six runs down in the ninth inning to win since they beat the Montreal Expos on Sept. 13, 1997.

It was the first time any big-league team had rallied from a six-run deficit in the ninth inning to win since the Washington Nationals did it against the Mets on Sept. 3, 2019.

The Phillies clubhouse was quiet afterwards. But to their credit, the players were in front of their lockers ready to talk to the media.

How does a team recover from such a debacle?

“It (stinks) but what are you going to do,” outfielder Kyle Schwarber said. “It’s over with, move on to tomorrow. You want to win the game every single day. It’s a loss. We can’t be deflated. We can’t be down. Guys, take their 30 minutes, 40 minutes, hour, whatever it is. Go home, get some sleep. We have a game tomorrow. We’ve got three more left against these guys. We have a chance to win the series.”

It's hard to imagine anyone connected with the Phillies sleeping Thursday night.

For eight innings, the Phillies were on the verge of one their most complete wins of the season.

Philadelphia scored four first-inning runs after, slick fielding Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor bobbled a sure-fire double play ball that would have resulted in two outs and nobody on base.

The Phillies didn’t stop hitting after the first inning. Bryce Harper and Castellanos hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola took advantage of the offensive support, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings. It was reasonable to think that this could be the win that sparks the Phillies and shakes them out of their doldrums.

The only downside for the Phillies in the first eight innings came in the sixth when Castellanos left the game after getting hit by an 86.7 mph changeup on the right wrist. Initial X-rays were negative, and he will be reevaluated Friday.

The top of the ninth unfolded slowly. Phillies fans seemed to be looking at each other as if to say, ‘They couldn’t possibly blow this? Could they?’

The Phillies bullpen, a weakness the past two seasons, had been a strength so far this season.

Knebel, the closer, began Thursday 4 for 4 in save chances. He allowed one earned run in his first 10 appearances.

Norwood started the ninth and gave up a leadoff infield single to Marte and a two-run home run to Lindor. Pete Alonso doubled and after a line out, Jeff McNeil singled.

That was all for Norwood, and Knebel entered.

The first batter he faced, Mark Canha, lined a pitch off Knebel’s leg for an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-4. It was an unfortunate break.

“If the ball doesn’t hit me, we’re out of the inning,” Knebel said. “(Stuff) happens. It’s bad luck. In my mind, I see where (second baseman Jean Segura) is. If that ball doesn’t hit me, it’s right at him. We have two outs, and we go from there.”

Knebel recovered to strikeout Dominick Smith for the second out.

The Phillies were an out away, but pinch hitter J.D. Davis doubled to left to cut the lead to 7-5. Brandon Nimmo followed with a two-run single and Marte doubled Nimmo home to give the Mets a one-run lead.

When the inning was over, the Phillies fans booed lustily.

The Mets fan cheered deliriously.

“The game is on me,” Knebel said. “We have a six-run lead going to the ninth. It can’t happen. We have to be ready to shut it down right there.”

Philadelphia (11-15) now trails the first-place New York Mets (19-9) by seven games in the National League East.

The Mets appear to be on their way to a special season.

The Phillies not so much.

Philadelphia hasn’t made the postseason since 2011. The Mets used five pitches to no-hit the Phillies last week.

Now, it seems as if the only luck Philadelphia has is bad luck.

“You take positives,” Harper said, “but also you have to win games and that’s the only positive note you can take. We lost tonight. We need to put this one behind us as quick as possible. It’s a gut punch, but we have to go out there and win the weekend.”

If they don't win the weekend, the Phillies could be in a position where the NL East slips away weeks before Memorial Day arrives and summer unofficially begins.

