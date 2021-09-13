Joe Girardi and the Phillies are running out of time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve had guys that have not had the years that we expected them to have,” Girardi said. “We know that they’re capable of having it. It’s frustrating. You know, there’s other spots that we have struggled in as well. It’s not just the left side of the infield. It’s hard to be consistent when you have that. You need production up and down your lineup to consistently win. And that’s something that we struggled with this year.”

The Phillies slim playoff hopes rest with their schedule. Ten of Philadelphia’s remaining 19 games are against the Cubs (65-79), Baltimore Orioles (46-97) and Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91).

But the Phillies – as they proved this weekend against the Rockies (66-78) – are sure bets against no one.

“These teams out here aren’t necessarily playing for anything so they’re playing a little looser,” Realmuto said after Sunday’s loss. “Sometimes, it can actually be a bit harder to play teams like this late in the season because they don’t have any pressure on them. They’re just going out, playing, and having fun. I feel like us as a whole, we’re putting a little pressure on ourselves and playing tighter than normal because we know we have ground to make up and we’re running out of time.”