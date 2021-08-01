Joe Gatto lowers ERA with Rangers' triple-A team: Local minor leaguers update

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, is with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). In 25 appearances between Reading and Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings. With Reading, he is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 23 games.

In 120 career minor-league appearances, he had a 3.13 ERA with 271 strikeouts in 181¹/³ innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Single-A (high)

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, was 0-6 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). He had struck out 75 in 52¹/³ innings. As of Thursday, he had not pitched since July 7.

In 32 career minor-league games, he was 3-15 with a 5.17 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 118 ¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .218 (12 for 55) in 22 games.