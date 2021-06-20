Joe Gatto and his 0.98 ERA reach Triple-A: Local minor leaguers update

The 27-year-old from Mays Landing was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A West team in the San Diego Padres organization. The 26-year-old from Brigantine was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.

This year, he was placed on the seven-day injured list June 7. He had made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings. In his major-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421 1/3 innings.

CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) is playing for the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A East team in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The 31-year-old from Cape May was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games, he’s hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.

Through 26 games this season for the Redbirds, Szczur was hitting .188 (16 for 85) with a double, a triple, five homers, seven runs and 10 RBIs.