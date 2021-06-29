Jean Segura returns to lineup and Spencer Howard retruns to minor leagues

The Phillies activated Jean Segura from the injured list Tuesday.

The second baseman has been one of the team’s top hitters this season with batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .332/.379/.465.

While his return will boost the offense, it’s too bad that Segura doesn’t also pitch. The bullpen continues to be one of the Phillies' biggest weaknesses.

Philadelphia began a three game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia bullpen had blown seven saves in their last six games, including Monday night’s 12-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

“I’ve said all along that this team is pretty good about bouncing back the next day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after Monday night’s loss. “But it’s extremely frustrating. I mean, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s really frustrating.”

The Phillies' bullpen has blown 21 saves this season. The team record for most blown saves is 25 in 2004. The Colorado Rockies had an MLB-record 34 in 2004.

Since the start of last season, opponents were batting .276 against the Philadelphia bullpen, and Phillies relievers had an ERA of 5.87 ERA.