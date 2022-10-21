Jean Segura "flexes" the Phillies past Padres in Game 3 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park was not for the faint of heart Friday night.

Jean Segura needed more resolve than anyone.

The second baseman’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning propelled the Phillies to a 4-2 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Segura flexed like a professional wrestler at first base after his hit. He did the same and shouted “Let’s go” after making a diving stop and throwing a runner out at first base to end the seventh.

The 45,279 fans loved it.

The win was not without its share of anxious moments for the Phillies and their fans

Seranthony Dominguez for the first out two-out postseason save by a Phillies reliever Tug McGraw save Game 6, the series clincher of the 1980 World Series.

With 1,328 regular season games, Segura was baseball’s active leader for most games played without making the playoffs.

He got the full postseason experience Friday.

That was not always a good thing.

Segura dropped a throw from shortstop Bryson Stott in the top of the fourth. The error cost the Phillies an inning-ending double play and allowed the Padres to tie the game at one.

Segura didn’t have to wait long for redemption.

He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the inning with two outs and runners on second and third. Padres starter Joe Musgrove threw him a 1-2 slider that broke down and away from the right handed Segura. He went with the pitch and served it into right field for a two-run single.

In keeping with Segura’s unpredictable night, Musgrove then picked him off first base.

No matter, the Phillies had all the runs they would need.

Friday was the first NLCS game played in Philadelphia since 2010 when the Phillies lost Game 6 of the NLCS to the San Francisco Giants.

The fans were ready from the first pitch on a clear seasonable night.

As the game progressed, more and more of the crowd stood. They chanted “Aaron’s better” at Padres catcher Austin Nola, the older brother of Phillies starting pitcher Austin Nola.

The fans roared when Eagles center Jason Kelce stepped onto the field between innings and chugged a beer during a skit with the Phillie Phanatic.

Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez threw 68 pitches and allowed just two hits and a run in five innings. Suarez pounded the strike zone, throwing strike one to 10 of the first 12 batters he faced.

Zach Eflin, Jose Alvarado and Dominguez then came out of the pen to preserve the victory.

With two outs in the ninth, a fan skipped by the press box and shouted "one more."

Dominguez got that out when he struck out Nola swinging at a 91 mph slider. Fans hugged and exchange high fives. Fireworks shot off. Most of the crowd stayed to sing "Dancing on My Own," the team's unofficial theme song.

The Phillies stand two wins away from their first World Series in 13 years.