Jean Segura celebrates 10 years in the big leagues; Hopes to return sooner rather than later from broken finger

Phillies Braves Baseball

Jean Segura, seen during a May 24 game in Atlanta, said Friday he hopes to be able to play when the Phillies open a series against Washington on Aug. 4.

 Todd Kirkland, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura broke his leg in a rookie league game as a Los Angeles Angels minor league prospect in 2008.

He was playing second base when a baserunner barreled into him. Segura, currently the Phillies' second baseman, looked down and saw his ankle point in one direction and his leg in the other.

“As soon as that happened to me,” he said, “my first reaction was, ‘Tell my mom my career is going to be over.’”

Segura recovered to not only play baseball again but thrive as a big leaguer.

On Friday, balloons with No. 10 adorned Segura’s locker in the Phillies' clubhouse. He will celebrate his 10th anniversary as a big league player Saturday. Segura made his major league debut as a 22-year-old shortstop for the Angels on July 24, 2012.

The 10-year mark is a huge milestone for major leaguers.

Fewer than 10% of all players make it that long. Players with at least 10 years of major league service receive full pension benefits.

‘It means everything,” Segura said. “I thank God for giving me this opportunity for 10 straight years.”

Segura is on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger that happened when he tried to bunt against the San Francisco Giants on June 1. He said Friday he’s close to returning. Segura, who was batting .275 with six home runs  at the time of the injury, is eligible to come off the injured list Aug. 3.

He worked on fielding and throwing Friday afternoon. Segura also took batting practice with the team.

“It’s going in a good direction,” Segura said. “Hitting was fine. Throwing has always been the difficult part. The inflammation is going down every day.”

Segura hopes to play in minor league rehabilitation games next week and return to the Phillies when they begin a homestand Aug. 4 against the Washington Nationals.

“I feel ready to go,” he said. “The last two days are the best I’ve felt since I got the injury.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Segura’s timetable might be a tad too aggressive.

“He’s making progress,” Thomson said. “We’ll see how he does. I hope he’s back (for the next homestand). By the end of the weekend, we might have a rehab assignment planned for him.”

The Phillies started the season’s traditional second half Friday by hosting the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series. The Phillies began Friday percentage points ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the sixth and final National League playoff spot.

"I can’t wait to come back and contribute to the boys,” Segura said. “They’ve been doing a really good job. It’s fun watching these guys play really good baseball games each and every day. I love the situation we’re in right now. If we get to the playoffs, I like our chances with (starting pitchers) (Aaron) Nola and (Zack) Wheeler. Let’s rock. ”

Notes: The Phillies set their rotation out of the All-Star break. Thomson said Wheeler will pitch Saturday and Bailey Falter on Sunday against the Cubs. Ranger Suarez will pitch Monday against the Atlanta Braves, and Nola will start Tuesday against Atlanta. … Thomson said Bryce Harper will see the doctor Monday to have his fractured thumb re-evaluated. … Thomson said there is no timetable for starting pitcher Zach Eflin’s return from an injured knee. Thomson said for now Eflin will work on strengthening the muscles around his knee in the hope it alleviates his discomfort.

