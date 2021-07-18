J.T. Realmuto sparks Phillies to a pair of wins over Marlins; Philly trails Mets by two games

Saturday night’s game was tied at two when the rain came as the top of the 10th started, forcing the game to be suspended. When resumed Sunday afternoon, the Phillies won with a bunt and a home run.

Jean Segura moved ghost runner Travis Jankowski to third with a sacrifice bunt. Realmuto followed by hitting an 0-2, 98-mph fastball from Marlins reliever Yimi Garcia 387 feet into the right-field stands for the winning two-run home run.

"It was different hitting a walk-off home run in your first at-bat of the day," Realmuto said.

The second game was critical because the Phillies to need to start putting some distance between themselves and the .500 mark.

In addition to Realmuto’s contribution in the second game, the Phillies got six solid innings from starter Zack Wheeler, home runs from Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius and some clutch hitting off the bench from Jankowski and Brad Miller to rally from a 4-2 deficit. Bailey Falter and Hector Neris came out of the bullpen to get critical outs.

"It takes at least 26 guys," Girardi said. "We need it from everyone. Two or three guys aren't going to do it by themselves."