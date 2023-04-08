PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies need someone to hit home runs — lots of them.

After all, Bryce Harper is probably out of the lineup until late May or early June after offseason Tommy John surgery.

Rhys Hoskins is sidelined for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in spring training.

Darrick Hall is out for who knows how long with a torn ligament in his thumb.

J.T. Realmuto filled the power vacancy Friday.

His two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh propelled the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the home opener before 44,365 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (2-5) needed the win to boost their own karma after dropping five of their first six games.

“Everybody has to be themselves,” Realmuto said. ‘You can’t try to be somebody you’re not.”

The absence of the power bats of Harper (18 home runs in 99 games last season) and Hoskins (30 HRs in 2022) is a blow to the Phillies' lineup.

Hall (nine home runs in 154 at-bats last season) was supposed to pick up the slack. But the Phillies announced before Friday’s game that he would undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. There is no timetable for his return, but it won’t be anytime soon.

The Phillies' lineup Friday had left fielder Jake Cave batting seventh, first baseman Kody Clemens batting eighth and center fielder Brandon Marsh hitting ninth.

That trio went 0 for 7 with three walks and an RBI.

The light-hitting bottom of the order means there’s even more pressure on the top of the lineup — Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Realmuto and Nick Castellanos — to perform.

“Nobody is going to step in and fill Rhys’ 30 home runs from the right side,” Relamuto said. “Whoever is stepping in just has to play their brand of baseball. We can’t change our game and try to be more than we are. We just have to be a little more focused, a little more intense and play a little bit better.”

That’s what the healthy Phillies did Friday. Castellanos hit two doubles, drew a walk and scored a run Friday. Turner led off the fifth and seventh innings with a single and scored both times.

But it was Realmuto with the big blow.

He stepped to the plate with the score tied at 2, one out and Turner on first. Realmuto pulled a 3-2 cutter from Reds reliever Derek Law 448 feet into the left-center field stands to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead. It was Realmuto’s first home run of the season. The catcher hit 22 last year. The ball left his bat at 110.6 mph.

“That’s pretty much my best bullet,” he said with a laugh. “If that one wasn’t getting out, I was going to be in a little bit of trouble.”

Realmuto said the Phillies have survived injuries to standout players in the past. Harper missed two months last season with a fractured thumb.

“We lost a lot of at-bats from some really good players last year,” Realmuto said. “It’s a little bit comforting to us knowing we went through something similar last year. It’s not new to us. We know what adversity is like. We just have to put good at-bats together, and the next man has to step up. We’re still going to have a game to play every day. No matter who’s on the field and who’s not.”

The win capped a day of celebration. The pregame ceremony recalled the Phillies' unexpected postseason run to the World Series last fall.

Harper and Hoskins raised the National League pennant flag above Ashburn Alley. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni threw out the ceremonial first pitch to roars from the crowd.

“It felt great out there,” Realmuto said. “It wasn’t quite as intense as the postseason atmosphere, but it was really good for a regular season atmosphere.”

The game kept the good vibe going.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler allowed five hits and two runs in 5 ⅓ innings. It was a step forward from his first start, when he allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 ⅓ innings in a 16-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Relievers Andrew Bellatti, Gregory Soto, Jose Alverado and Craig Kimbrel combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Alverado was especially dominant. He has struck out eight of the 10 hitters he's faced this season.

Edmundo Sosa gave the Phillies some breathing room with a pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Friday was the blueprint for how the Phillies can win this year.

“That’s kind of how we drew it up,” Realmuto said, “with our starting pitching and how good are bullpen is. Our lineup is banged up right now. We’re going to have to be really good with timely hitting.”