J.T. Realmuto remains on track for opening day after 'good news'

All signs point to Aaron Nola starting on opening day for the fourth straight year, but Girardi is not quite ready to declare it.

“I haven’t done it to the guys yet, but I’ll probably do it this week,” Girardi said.

Nola threw four innings Thursday, becoming the first Phillies pitcher this spring to log an extended start. He struck out three, walked one and allowed four hits. He was tagged in the first-inning by a wind-aided homer from Aaron Hicks. Nola threw 61 pitches and displayed an effective change-up.

“It feels good to get to four today,” Nola said. “I threw all four pitches and looking forward to the next outing for five innings. Creep up about an inning or so every time, get my pitch count up to get conditioned to before the season starts. It feels good.”

Notes: Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-2 with an RBI single .... Scott Kingery started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double. “I thought Scotty had a really good day,” Girardi said as the center field competition continues ... JoJo Romero struck out one in a scoreless inning and remains in contention for a bullpen role ... J.D. Hammer threw 14 fastballs with an average velocity of 96 mph, nearly two ticks faster than he did when he was in the majors in 2019...Matt Vierling, a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Notre Dame, robbed a grand slam with a leaping catch against the left-field wall in the ninth ... Left-handed reliever Tony Watson was fine Friday, one day after being hit in the knee by a line drive.

