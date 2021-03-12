J.T. Realmuto remains on track for opening day after 'good news'

J.T. Realmuto’s chances to be ready for opening day continued to increase Thursday as he was cleared to resume baseball activity for the first time since fracturing his thumb at the start of camp.
Realmuto hit off a tee, completed 40 throws, and reported no issues as he played without wearing a protective splint. It was “good news,” Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. Realmuto has been able to catch bullpen sessions and swing with one hand since suffering the injury, but Thursday — three weeks from opening day — was significant progress.
The Phillies, Girardi said, will “slowly progress.”
“It makes me feel better,” Girardi said of Realmuto’s chances for opening day. “Had they said, ‘No. You’re not ready to start any baseball activity,’ then I would’ve gotten concerned. But it’s a good sign and he’s going in the right direction.”
Realmuto wore a cast for two weeks before being cleared to wear a splint. He’s still wearing the splint when he’s off the field as a precaution, Girardi said. The Phillies fielded a lineup of regulars Thursday in a 6-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Yankees. Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Didi Gregorius, and Jean Segura were the first six hitters, as the only missing player was Realmuto.
“I think it could be similar to that when you look at it,” Girardi said. “It’s pretty similar to what we did last year and our offense was pretty good.”
All signs point to Aaron Nola starting on opening day for the fourth straight year, but Girardi is not quite ready to declare it.
“I haven’t done it to the guys yet, but I’ll probably do it this week,” Girardi said.
Nola threw four innings Thursday, becoming the first Phillies pitcher this spring to log an extended start. He struck out three, walked one and allowed four hits. He was tagged in the first-inning by a wind-aided homer from Aaron Hicks. Nola threw 61 pitches and displayed an effective change-up.
“It feels good to get to four today,” Nola said. “I threw all four pitches and looking forward to the next outing for five innings. Creep up about an inning or so every time, get my pitch count up to get conditioned to before the season starts. It feels good.”
Notes: Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-2 with an RBI single .... Scott Kingery started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double. “I thought Scotty had a really good day,” Girardi said as the center field competition continues ... JoJo Romero struck out one in a scoreless inning and remains in contention for a bullpen role ... J.D. Hammer threw 14 fastballs with an average velocity of 96 mph, nearly two ticks faster than he did when he was in the majors in 2019...Matt Vierling, a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Notre Dame, robbed a grand slam with a leaping catch against the left-field wall in the ninth ... Left-handed reliever Tony Watson was fine Friday, one day after being hit in the knee by a line drive.
