J.T. Realmuto out of lineup with shouder issue

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face another obstacle when it comes to ending their nine-year playoff drought.
J.T. Realmuto, who clearly has not been at his best this season, was out of the lineup with inflammation in his right shoulder as the Phillies hosted the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Andrew Knapp was in the lineup in place of Realmuto and batted eighth.
Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto received an anti-inflammatory injection after Sunday’s game and is expected to play Wednesday.
“We're just trying to get (Realmuto) to where we can get (the inflammation) completely gone,” Girardi said before Tuesday’s contest.
Philadelphia (72-71) began Tuesday 4.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies began Tuesday 2.5 games out of the National League’s second wild-card spot.
Realmuto’s absence was disappointing. He was coming off one of his best games in weeks. Realmuto was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
“You hate not having him. But you can't play him every day,” Girardi said. “He's been playing a lot. He had a good day on Sunday. He's been able to get through it. It's not exactly what you want at this time of year, but we felt that the rewards would be better (with the injection and rest) than if we didn't do it.”
Girardi said Realmuto aggravated the shoulder when he struck out swinging as a pinch-hitter for the final out of Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Rockies.
“It seems like every time it's turning the corner and he's getting better,” Girardi said, “he'll do something, whether it's a swing and a miss or he'll dive for a ground ball. That sort of thing.”
Girardi said there are no plans for Realmuto to undergo an MRI or have off-season surgery.
“He's had it before,” Girardi said of the shoulder issue. “He seems to get it every year for a little bit of time, and he is able to get rid of it. Our doctors have told us everything is good.”
But Realmuto has not looked like the same player he’s been in previous seasons. His slugging percentage of .434 is his lowest since he slugged .428 in 2016.
Since Aug. 1, Realmuto is batting .275 (33 for 120) with three home runs and 18 RBIs. He is batting .244 (10 for 41) in September with no home runs and two RBIs.
