J.T. Realmuto out of lineup with shouder issue

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face another obstacle when it comes to ending their nine-year playoff drought.

J.T. Realmuto, who clearly has not been at his best this season, was out of the lineup with inflammation in his right shoulder as the Phillies hosted the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Andrew Knapp was in the lineup in place of Realmuto and batted eighth.

Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto received an anti-inflammatory injection after Sunday’s game and is expected to play Wednesday.

“We're just trying to get (Realmuto) to where we can get (the inflammation) completely gone,” Girardi said before Tuesday’s contest.

Philadelphia (72-71) began Tuesday 4.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies began Tuesday 2.5 games out of the National League’s second wild-card spot.

Realmuto’s absence was disappointing. He was coming off one of his best games in weeks. Realmuto was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.