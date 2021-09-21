J.T. Realmuto knocks in the winning run as the Phillies get a must win

The Phillies luck changed in the bottom of the 10th.

Philadelphia started the at-bat down a run. With a runner on third and two outs, the Orioles walked Harper, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI and is having an MVP-type year.

No one on the Phillies was surprised. Conventional baseball wisdom says never put the winning run on base.

"The way (Harper) is swinging the bat, you have to take your chances (with another hitter)," Realmuto said. "He's the hottest hitter in the planet."

The intentional walk brought Realmuto, who was 1 for 3 with a double, to the plate. Realmuto had never faced Baltimore pitcher Cesar Valdez, who was on the mound. Realmuto got some advice from teammates Freddy Galvis and Jean Segura about Valdez's changeup, his best pitch.

The Orioles could have pitched around Realmuto. The Phillies pitcher was due up next and Andrew Knapp and his .158 batting average was the only available pinch hitter.

But Valdez threw Realmuto a 2-1, 78 mph changeup that Realmuto lined toward the right field corner.

"I was trying to get something up and over the plate that I could put a good swing on it," Realmuto said.