J.T. Realmuto knocks in the winning run as the Phillies get a must win

PHILADELPHIA – It hasn’t been easy for the Phillies or their fans since the team's last playoff appearance in 2011.
But this week is testing everyone’s resolve.
The Phillies kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in 10 innings Tuesday night.
After Baltimore put the winning run on first base by intentionally walking Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple down the right field line to give the Phillies the win. Harper dove across home plate with the winning run.
“Again,” manager Joe Girardi said, “never quit. We found a way to get it done.”
Philadelphia (77-74) will begin Wednesday no worse than four games back in the loss column of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
A loss to Baltimore on Tuesday would have been a blow the Phillies might not have been able to recover from.
The Orioles have lost 103 games.
They began Monday with a baseball worst 5.91 ERA.
Yet Baltimore beat Philadelphia 3-0 on Monday. The Phillies mustered just one run in Tuesday’s first nine innings. One run in 18 innings against baseball's worst pitching staff isn't getting anybody to the postseason.
The Phillies luck changed in the bottom of the 10th.
Philadelphia started the at-bat down a run. With a runner on third and two outs, the Orioles walked Harper, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI and is having an MVP-type year.
No one on the Phillies was surprised. Conventional baseball wisdom says never put the winning run on base.
"The way (Harper) is swinging the bat, you have to take your chances (with another hitter)," Realmuto said. "He's the hottest hitter in the planet."
The intentional walk brought Realmuto, who was 1 for 3 with a double, to the plate. Realmuto had never faced Baltimore pitcher Cesar Valdez, who was on the mound. Realmuto got some advice from teammates Freddy Galvis and Jean Segura about Valdez's changeup, his best pitch.
The Orioles could have pitched around Realmuto. The Phillies pitcher was due up next and Andrew Knapp and his .158 batting average was the only available pinch hitter.
But Valdez threw Realmuto a 2-1, 78 mph changeup that Realmuto lined toward the right field corner.
"I was trying to get something up and over the plate that I could put a good swing on it," Realmuto said.
The ball landed just out of the reach of right fielder Anthony Santander.
"He was way closer to it than I expected," Realmuto said.
When everyone was done running, the Phillies were celebrating a win they needed to have.
"I heard the crowd roar once it landed," Harper said. "I kicked it into another gear."
