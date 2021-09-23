J.T. Realmuto has a productive day off as the Phillies rally for dramatic win

PHILADELPHIA – Phillies manager Joe Girardi seemed to make a peculiar decision when he chose not to start catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday night.

It turned out Girardi knew exactly what he was doing.

The Phillies pulled off another remarkable come-from-behind win, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 before 16,154 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia trailed 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third. Ronald Torreyes gave Philadelphia the lead for good with a three-run, pinch hit home run in the bottom of the sixth. Realmuto eventually came off the bench to go 3 for 3 with two runs scored, a two-run home run and four RBIs.

Philadelphia (79-74) trails the first-place Atlanta Braves (80-71) by two games in the National League East.

Considering how the Phillies seem to need to win just about every game left to keep their playoff hopes alive, Girardi’s decision not to start Realmuto was strange because the catcher was on a hot streak. He was 5 for 16 with three RBIs in four previous games before Thursday.

Girardi said Thursday was probably Realmuto's last day off of the season.