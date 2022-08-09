J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies stay hot

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies fans pleaded “Sign J.T.” during the 2021 season.

After the first three months of this season, many fans were probably asking, “Can we have that one back?”

After all, J.T. Realmuto hit a combined .239 with just five home runs in April, May and June. That poor start caused speculation that the 31-year-old catcher might be starting to decline.

But Realmuto, like the rest of the Phillies, is a different player now and again deserves to be mentioned with the best catchers in baseball.

Realmuto’s home run gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished as they beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 before 22,087 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (61-48) have won six straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

Since July 1, Realmuto, who also doubled Tuesday, is batting .310 (31 for 100) with eight home runs.

Tuesday’s game was tied at one when Realmuto led off the bottom of the fourth. He pulled a fastball from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett into the left field stands to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead. They never trailed again.

Realmuto’s blast helped make a winner of starter Zack Wheeler, who was not his usual sharp self but still struck out eight and allowed one run in six innings to improve to 11-5.

Phillies relievers Jose Alvarado, Dave Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez combined to throw three shutout innings. Dominguez needed just five pitches to navigate the ninth inning.