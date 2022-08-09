J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies stay hot; Wheeler says Realmuto "on a different level" right now

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies fans pleaded “Sign J.T.” during the 2021 season.

After the first three months of this season, many fans were probably asking, “Can we have that one back?”

After all, J.T. Realmuto hit a combined .239 with just five home runs in April, May and June. That poor start caused speculation that the 31-year-old catcher, who is signed through 2025, might be starting to decline.

But Realmuto, like the rest of the Phillies, has revived his season and again deserves to be mentioned with the best catchers in baseball.

Realmuto’s home run gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished as they beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 before 22,087 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (61-48) have won six straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

"This game is very contagious, the good and the bad," Realmuto said. "When things are going well for a lineup, you see guys who haven't been doing well start to pick it up and jump on the tails of the other guys. Hitting is contagious. Defense is contagious. Pitching is contagious. When a team is doing everything well like we are now, winning becomes contagious."

Since July 1, Realmuto, who also hit an RBI double in the first inning Tuesday, is batting .310 (31 for 100) with eight home runs and 38 RBIs.

"Nothing necessarily clicked," Realmuto said. "I just kind of got back to what I've done well in the past. I kind of got away from mechanical issues and really just trusted my approach that's worked for me really since I've been in the big leagues."

Realmuto admitted his slow start was tough on him.

"When you're scuffling at the plate, everybody can see it," he said. "Everybody talks about it. It's not an easy thing to go through. For me, I just take pride in the rest of my game when I'm doing it offensively. I try to focus on my defense, my base running. I try to help the team any way I can. At the end of the day, if we're winning that's all that matters. I know that some point my bat is going to come around."

Tuesday’s game was tied at one when Realmuto led off the bottom of the fourth. He pulled a fastball from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett into the left field stands to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead. They never trailed again.

Realmuto’s blast helped make a winner of starter Zack Wheeler, who was not his usual sharp self but still struck out eight and allowed one run in six innings to improve to 11-5.

Phillies relievers Jose Alvarado, Dave Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez combined to throw three shutout innings. Dominguez needed just five pitches to navigate the ninth inning.

"The guys are confident in their stuff," Realmuto said of the bullpen. "They attack the strike zone. They all have swing-and-miss stuff."

But Tuesday's focus was on Realmuto.

Realmuto's performance makes a deep Phillies lineup even better.

"We feel really good about where we're at right now," Realmuto said. "When we get everybody back, there's going to be three or four really good hitters who aren't able to play for us. That's a good problem to have. We feel like we stack up pretty well with anybody."

It's a potent combination when Realmuto adds the way he's hitting now to his reliable standout defense.

"Earlier this year when he was struggling a little bit, it was nice to have him behind the plate," Wheeler said. "He's my game caller. When he gets that bat going, it's just on a different level. That's why he's the best in the game."