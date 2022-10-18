It will be brother against brother when Aaron and Austin Nola face each other in NLCS

San Diego — Austin Nola wanted younger brother Aaron to grow up with an edge.

“Never let me win at anything,” Aaron said. “I didn't win in many things, no matter what we did or what we played, what sport it was. I didn't win. It took me a while, took me a while. So I think that gave me that competitive edge.”

Austin’s lessons might come back to haunt him this week as the brothers meet in the National League Championship Series. Aaron, 29, will start Game 2 of the best-of-seven series Wednesday afternoon for the Philadelphia Phillies. Austin, 32, is the Padres' starting catcher.

“When I was younger, I created this,” Austin said. “I wanted (Aaron) to have that edge a little bit. He's used that edge, and I think that's important. … He's very successful”.

The brothers met the media before the Padres hosted the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

Aaron is always polite with the media, but he usually keeps his feelings and opinions to himself. On Tuesday, he was downright effusive when asked about Austin.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be as good as him,” Aaron said. “I went to almost every one of his baseball games, basketball games, (and) football games. I got to see how he went about his business and played the game and learned a lot from him.”

This series isn't entirely new for the Nolas. They have faced each other in two regular-season games.

In an August 2021 game, Aaron struck out Austin with a 96 mph fastball, induced him to pop out and then walked him. Austin got some revenge this season. He hit a game-winning RBI double off Aaron in June.

With their teams so close to the World Series, it will be even more intense when Austin steps into the batter’s box against Aaron on Wednesday.

“We want to win,” Austin said. “He's going to do whatever he can to get me out. It's game time. I'm not letting you off the hook one bit. He told me straight up, ‘I'm trying to strike you out.’ I told him, ‘I'm trying to hit a ball straight back at you.’ It's always been like that.”

The Nolas are the sixth set of brothers to play against each other in a league championship series and the first since Roberto Alomar (Baltimore Orioles) faced his brother Sandy (Seattle Mariners) in the 1997 ALCS.

“We're going to enjoy this moment and soak it in,” Aaron said, “because we don't know when it'll ever happen again.”

The brothers will obviously be focused on the games, not each other. Their parents, Stacie and A.J., won’t be so lucky.

Austin joked that his parents would be dressed in Padres brown and gold in San Diego.

“When you go to Philly, they probably should hide a little bit of that,’ Austin said with a laugh. “I'm sure the camera will be on them and you'll see what they're wearing, but they're preparing for that. I'm not sure how to respond to that moment (when brother faces brother).”

The Nolas grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and played for LSU.

But their baseball journeys took a much different path after college. The Phillies chose Nola with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He made his big league debut July 21, 2015, at the age of 22 and was an immediate success.

Meanwhile, Austin struggled. He was a middle infielder before a shift to catching a few years ago made baseball fun for him again.

He spent seven years in the minor leagues, finally making his major league debut June 16, 2019, at the age of 29 with the Seattle Mariners.

The day before Austin's debut, Stacie texted Aaron to let him know that his brother had been promoted to the big leagues. Nola got the text after he had pitched a game against the Atlanta Braves. It brought tears to his eyes.

“He stuck with it,” Aaron said, “and every offseason when we were with each other, he would always say, ‘I'm going to make it this year. I'm going to keep pushing until I make it.’ He made it a little bit older than some guys do, but he's here, and he's in the NLCS at a big stage, and it's pretty cool.”

Seattle traded Austin to the Padres in August 2020. Austin has caught plenty of offseason workouts from Aaron. Austin danced around the topic when asked how much inside information he had on Aaron to give to his Padres teammates.

“I know he's going to give everything he can to his teammates to beat us,” Austin said, “and I'm going to do everything I can for us to win.”

Both Nolas have excelled in the postseason. Aaron is 2-0 with 12 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in 12 ⅔ innings. His older borther has a Padres-best .381 (8 for 21) playoff batting average with two doubles and four RBIs.

The Nolas are obviously relishing this moment, but only one brother will head to the World Series. That’s not something they want to think about yet.

“See what happens,” Aaron said. “I think we're pretty focused on this game today and these two games over here in San Diego. But it'll come when it comes.”

Until then, it’s a good time to be a Nola.