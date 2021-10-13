Is new Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long the Nick Saban of hitting coaches?

Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Kevin Long shouted at each other from opposing dugouts at Citizens Bank Park on June 21.

On Wednesday, the two were officially reunited in more ways than one when Philadelphia formally announced that Long is the team’s new hitting coach. Girardi and Long worked together in similar roles for the New York Yankees from 2008-14. Long was the Washington Nationals hitting coach from 2018 through this past season.

“My relationship with Joe goes way back,” Long said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters. “We had a lot of success together. I enjoy (working) with Joe, value his friendship and how he goes about it.”

Their relationship is what made the incident between Girardi and Long so notable last June. The two were able to laugh about it Wednesday. It happened after Girardi asked umpires to check then-Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer’s hair for foreign substances to help the pitcher grip the baseball.

“That was two guys who like to compete and get after it,” Long said. “I know Joe’s personality, and he knows mine. Let’s just say he was the big brother, and I was the little brother, and we had a little quarrel. At the end of the day, we’re family.”