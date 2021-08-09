Is Bryce Harper the MVP front-runner? The Phillies' star is making a strong case.

Harper got off to a roaring start, with a 1.083 OPS through 22 games, before taking a 97-mph fastball off the face and wrist April 28 in St. Louis. He scuffled for the next few weeks and spent 14 days on the injured list with a bruised forearm. He entered July with 13 home runs but only 23 RBIs, a product mostly of bad luck. Despite batting third or fourth in the order, he wasn't getting many RBI opportunities. Each of his homers was a solo shot.

But beginning with a five-hit, four-RBI game July 6 at Wrigley Field, Harper has been on a tear. He's 38-for-103 (.369) with 16 doubles, seven homers, 20 RBIs, more walks (21) than strikeouts (18), and a .480 on-base percentage. He also has boosted his OPS+ to 168, second best of his career after his MVP season of 2015, and is tied for sixth in the NL in WAR (3.8, according to FanGraphs).

"He's been an on-base machine," Girardi said. "He's driving in runs. He's hitting home runs. His defense has been really, really good. He's doing everything. A lot of stolen bases. He's been very active."