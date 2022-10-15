 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside Game 4: Brandon Marsh's 3-run homer gets top marks

NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh watches his three-run homer during the second inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

A look at Game 4 of the Philles-Braves series, won by the Phillies 8-3 on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Give him an ‘A’ Brandon Marsh gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished when he lofted a 2-2 curveball from Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton into the right field stands for a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to propel the Phillies to an 8-3 win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Marsh added a double later in the game.

Give him an ‘F’Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. failed to hustle on J.T. Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run in the third. Acuna barely tried to track the ball down after it caromed off the center field wall. The home run gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead. Acuna also went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Unsung heroJean Segura went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. The second baseman is batting .389 (7 for 18) in the postseason.

By the numbers16.43

The combined ERA of Braves starters Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Morton in the series.

You don’t say“We ran into a really hot team, pretty much. They were hitting on all cylinders. They were playing great baseball. They got big hits. They shut us down offensively, and I think all the credit goes to the Phillies.” — Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series.

What’s nextThe Phillies are headed to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010. They will play Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
