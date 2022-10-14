Inside Game 3: Who are the stars, duds and unsung heroes of the Phillies 9-1 win

A look at Game 3 of the Philles-Braves series, won by Philadelphia 9-1 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Give him an ‘A’

Rhys Hoskins got an ‘F’ in Game 2 of this National League Division Series for his misplayed grounder, which led to an Atlanta Braves 3-0 win.

But in Friday’s Game 3, it was nothing but high marks for the Phillies' first baseman.

Hoskins’ three-run home run in the bottom of the third turned Game 3 and maybe the series in the Phillies’ favor.

Philadelphia won 9-1 and now leads the best-of-series 2-1.

Give him an ‘F’

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider threw his fastball 97 to 98 mph in the first two innings.

That velocity dipped in the third.

The Phillies took advantage.

Strider, who was 4-0 against Philadelphia in the regular season, allowed three hits and five runs in 2⅓ innings to take the loss.

Unsung hero

With one out in the bottom of the third, Bryson Stott had a nine-pitch at-bat against Strider. Stott fouled off four 2-2 fastballs before pulling a slider down the line for an RBI double to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead and the momentum. Five more runs would follow that inning.

Strider struck out three in the first two innings, Stott’s double showed that the Braves pitcher was not invincible.

“The at-bat that really got us going was Stott's at-bat,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “How he was grinding and grinding, fouling pitches off. And then I think it was a slider that he hooked down the corner. We just kind of added on from there.”

By the numbers

.104 and .300

The Phillies had batted .104 (7 for 67) with three runs scored against Braves pitcher Spencer Strider in the regular season.

They batted .300 (3 for 10) with five runs scored against Strider on Friday.

You don’t say

“I'm really happy for Rhys. Rhys does so much in the community here. He's hit a lot of big homers here, and he's taken a lot of grief since the last game we played just because of the error. I'm so happy for him. And there again, there's toughness there.” — Thomson on Hoskins

Up next

The Braves will send RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA) to the mound for Game 4. The Phillies will start RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA).