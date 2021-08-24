In demoting Alec Bohm, the Phillies learn their lesson from Scott Kingery's big-league struggles

Bohm clearly wasn't having fun. And not just since manager Joe Girardi benched him for seven of nine games through Saturday night.

The former first-round pick and Rookie of the Year runner-up last season batted .203 with a .551 OPS through Memorial Day, endured a home run drought that lasted for 184 plate appearances, and was the worst defensive third baseman in the majors. Girardi stuck with him, though, writing his name in the lineup for 81 of 88 games before the All-Star break.

Bohm would meander around the batter's box after a bad swing or an umpire's questionable call. He often had a hangdog expression in the dugout as teammates tried to lift his spirits after a strikeout or an ill-timed error. And that was only what the public saw. It wasn't rare for him to chuck a ball into the outfield after booting it during pregame infield drills.

Given Bohm's body language, it was fair to question his state of mind, especially over the last week.

"I'm good," he said last Tuesday, his fifth consecutive game out of the lineup. "It is what it is. Everything is good."

It's difficult to say when Girardi fell out of love with Bohm, but Aug. 6 is a solid bet.