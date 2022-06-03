In California, Trout is 'Baseball Mike,' but back home he gets to be just 'Mike from Millville'

The Los Angeles Angels star center fielder and 2009 Millville High School graduate played here before friends and family for the first time since 2014 when the Angels began a three-game series against the Phillies.

“I look forward to this,” Trout said when he met the media Friday afternoon. “When the schedule comes out, you always look to see when you go back east. I’m going to go out there and enjoy it tonight and see some familiar faces that I haven’t seen.”

Trout batted third. There was some concern he wouldn’t be in the lineup because he was hit in the left arm by a sinker that didn’t sink from New York Yankees reliever Clay Holmes in the ninth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night.

“I’m sore,” Trout said with a smile, “but I can’t miss this series.”

Plenty of Millville fans, who normally have to stay up well past 10 p.m. to watch Trout, made the trip to Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies celebrated “Millville Pride Night.”

“It’s going to be great,” Trout said. “My phone is blowing up.”

The fans gave Trout a loud ovation as he stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning.

What Trout has achieved is remarkable. He’s won three American League MVP awards and is a nine-time All-Star. He is in the midst of another stellar season with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .292/.418/.584.

It’s a comeback season for Trout, who played in just 36 games last season because of an injured calf.

His impact on local baseball has been immense. His success has been an inspiration to the players who came after him. It’s no coincidence that no Cape-Atlantic League public school won a state title before his time at Millville and three — Buena Regional, Mainland Regional and Ocean City — have won since he graduated. Several CAL players have also been drafted. The Minnesota Twins selected Mainland pitcher Chase Petty in last year’s first round.

“I think it’s good for the kids, the recognition they’re getting,” Trout said. “It’s so hard to compete with the Californias and the Floridas. I live out there (in California). It’s 72 and sunny every day. You mix in the weather in Jersey, you’re lucky if you don’t get snowed out your first couple of games. It’s good for the kids. I follow it as much as I can.”

Much has happened since Trout last played in Philadelphia in 2014. He was 22 then. Now, he’s 30. He and wife Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, have a nearly 2-year-old son, Beckham.

“It’s gone by quick,” Trout said. “It feels like yesterday. Obviously, a bunch of stuff happened — injuries, COVID. The journey has been unbelievable. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Trout spent Thursday night at his South Jersey home. He fished with Beckham on Friday morning and then drove to the ballpark. Like many people traveling to Phillies games, he hit some traffic because of an accident on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

“Go figure,” Trout said. “Right?”

Trout still returns to the Millville area in the offseason.

“It’s a small town, a lot of great people,” Trout said. “I love going back. I feel like a regular person there. So much comes along with playing Major League Baseball. To be able to go back and see where you came from, that’s big for me.”

Trout said he’s thrilled to show Beckham where he grew up.

“I have a great supporting cast at home. They let me know when I’m going good to settle down. When I’m not going good, they let me know I suck. You have California where you have ‘Baseball Mike.’ You go back to Jersey, and it’s just the same ‘Mike from Millville.’ I don’t change much. I still do things with my friends and be myself.”

