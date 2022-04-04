Iconic Ocean City pizza headed to the Citizens Bank Park

An Ocean City Boardwalk favorite is coming to Citizens Bank Park this season.
The Phillies announced Monday that Manco & Manco Pizza will be sold in Ashburn Alley this season. The Phillies open the season 3:05 p.m. Friday against the Oakland A’s at Citizens Bank Park.
Ashburn Alley, named after former Phillies great and announcer Richie Ashburn, is an open concourse behind center field that features several concession stands and roof top bleachers.
Manco & Manco has been a part of the Ocean City Boardwalk scene since it opened in 1956.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
