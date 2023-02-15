Manager Rob Thomson ran the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen with common sense last season.

He pitched his best relievers against the opposition’s top hitters regardless of what inning it was.

Philadelphia had no designated closer. Eleven pitchers saved games led by Cory Knebel with 12. Seranthony Dominguez (nine saves) and Jose Alvarado (81 strikeouts in 51 innings) emerged as two of baseball’s best relievers the second half of last season.

Most importantly, the Phillies won the National league pennant and advanced to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

With pitchers and catchers set to report to Phillies spring training in Clearwater, Florida on Thursday, Thomson to no one's surprise plans to run the bullpen the exact same way this season.

"I kind of like the floating closer, if you will," Thomson said last month in a meeting with reporters. "It just gives us a few more options."

Thomson’s methods might not seem controversial. But he is one of the few managers to operate this way. Many managers prefer to designate relievers for certain roles. Set-up men handle the seventh inning and eighth inning. A team might designate a pitcher to throw in the eighth inning. Nearly every team has a closer who pitches the ninth, no matter who is coming to the plate.

Many relievers prefer this system. Baseball players are creatures of routine. They want to know when in the game they are going to pitch.

How has Thomson been able to buck this trend? Is it difficult to get relievers to agree to this system?

"It does if they're not having success, and usually that's because we've put them in the wrong spot," Thomson said. "If you put them in the right spot and they have success, I think they're good."

Thomson’s system turned around a Phillies bullpen that had been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. The Phillies postseason appearance last year was their first since 2011. One of the biggest reasons the Phillies didn’t make the playoffs from 2019-21 was the ineptitude of the bullpen. Former manager Joe Girardi half-joked after the 2020 season that Philadelphia relievers could have told opposing hitters what they were about to throw and done just as well.

“If you anoint a closer, sometimes that guy ends up pitching the ninth inning,” Thomson said, “and it's really a spot someone else can take advantage of, and (another reliever) might take a spot where it's not the best area to pitch.”

This season the Phillies bullpen will be bolstered by some notable additions. The team signed free agent relievers Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm and added Gregory Soto in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. A team can never have too many relievers.

“Having the depth in that bullpen is really big,” Thomson said. “I think it worked pretty well last year with the way we did it.”

Will these relievers buy into Thomson’s system? Kimbrel has long been one of the game’s best closers with 394 career saves. Soto saved a combined 48 games the past two seasons and has made two-straight All Star game appearances.

In the offseason, the new additions were already saying the right things about how Thomson manages the bullpen.

“I’m very on board with that,” Kimbrel said during a Zoom call with reporters in January. “This game has changed, and it will continue to change. If I want to continue to be part of it, that has to be part of the conversation as well.”