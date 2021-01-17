How will Phillies spend their limited money in free agency?

Perhaps the Phillies are waiting to see what happens with Realmuto before looking to fill other positions. Several teams (mainly, the Yankees and Mets) have chosen other catchers, increasing Philadelphia’s chances — if Dombrowski and company are willing to come close to meeting Realmuto’s price.

They are apparently trying, as The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported Friday that the Phils’ latest offer to Realmuto was for five years and more than $100 million.

If Realmuto’s asking price is deemed too high, Dombrowski might decide the Phils, with the 2021 payroll already above $150 million, would be better served spending that money on players at multiple positions rather than Realmuto at $20-plus million per season on a longterm deal.

What if he could get a decent starting pitcher, another reliever, catcher and, say, a platoon shortstop instead of Realmuto?

Let’s face it — the Phils clearly need at least one starting pitcher behind its top three of Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin. Youngster Spencer Howard merits serious consideration for one of the other two spots, but Vince Velasquez, who agreed to a one-year deal for $4 million Friday, Cole Irvin, Ranger Suarez and their ilk just aren’t good enough.