How soon before fast-moving Andrew Painter joins the Phillies rotation?

PHILADELPHIA - It’s been a whirlwind 16 months for Andrew Painter.

He’s pitched for Calvary Christian Academy in Florida, the Clearwater Threshers, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and the Reading Fightin Phils.

His next stop just might be the Phillies.

Painter received the Phillies Paul Owens Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award on Thursday before the Phillies hosted the Braves. The award is named after the former Phillies general manager and manager. Painter, 19, went a combined 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 103 ⅔ innings for his three minor league teams. Even more impressive was the 6-foot-7 right hander struck out 155 and walked just 25.

“It’s all moving pretty fast,” Painter said. “It’s kind of hard to get a grip on it. I was thinking about it earlier, how this first year has gone by quick, but it’s also weird to think how, in the beginning of the year, I was in Clearwater, then I was at three different locations. But it’s definitely moved quickly.”

The Phillies selected Painter with the No. 13 selection in the first round of the 2021 draft. He is ranked as the Phillies No. 1 prospect by MLBpipeline.com. The speculation is that Painter will be a member of the Phillies starting rotation at some point next season. Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has made it clear he isn’t adverse to having young pitchers in the big league rotation.

“I just do what they tell me to do,” Painter said, “and be ready whenever they are.”

Painter, who features a 98 mph fastball, a sharp-breaking curveball and an improving changeup, isn’t carried away by his gaudy statistics.

“It’s cool to look at,” Painter said of the numbers. “But I try to block it out, because my thing is, once you look at it and start to realize what you’ve done, then it gets a whole lot harder. So try to block it out and worry about that next start. But it was an impressive stretch and it felt good.”

Painter is proud of throwing more than 100 innings this season. He threw 45 ⅓ innings as a Calvary Christian senior in 2021.

“The most I had thrown in a year was 60 or 70 innings so getting through (the 100-inning barrier) and not slowing down feels great,” he said. “It gives me confidence going into next year and how I feel about my body. I am feeling really good.”

Painter and fellow minor league pitchers Mick Abel and Griff McGarry are considered the future of the Phillies. Could all three one day be members of the starting rotation?

"We've all talked about it and we've kind of discussed it a little bit," Painter said. "We are in there getting our work in and stuff like that, but it's definitely cool to kind of rise through the system like that and imagine that we will all be there at the same time.”