PHILADELPHIA — Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cothman suggested in spring training that Matt Strahm throw a slider.

The Phillies pitcher listened and threw it once.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I like that,’ ” Strahm said.

Strahm has kept throwing since.

The fruits of that one conversation, the second time Strahm and Cothman spoke this spring, has helped Strahm become one of the Phillies' most pleasant early-season surprises.

He struck out a career-high 11 in a 5-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies before 35,062 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

Strahm made the move to a slider because he struggled with his curveball last season. He said the slider is helping his fastball.

“I don’t throw a curveball anymore,” he said. “Last year, I struggled a lot with my curveball getting it below the zone, so (Cothman) approached me with, ‘Hey, I have this idea. Let me know what you think?’"

The results speak for themselves. Strahm boasts a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 18 innings. Opponents are batting .156 (10 for 64) against him, the lowest of his career.

On Thursday, Strahm kept Colorado hitters off-balance with a four-seam fastball that averaged 93.3 mph and his newly discovered slider. Rockies hitters swung at 36 pitches and missed 14 for them for a swing-and-miss of 39%. His career average before Thursday’s start was 25.1%.

Strahm gave up a two-run home run to C.J. Cron in the top of the first and then dominated Colorado until he left the game after allowing a one-out single in the top of the sixth, mostly because he had thrown 82 pitches.

“That was basically his pitch count right there,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “You just have to go get him. The players’ health is the most important thing to me.”

Philadelphia signed Strahm to a two-year, $15 million contract in the offseason. He was supposed to be a late-inning reliever, but injuries, primarily Ranger Suarez’s elbow issues, forced him into the starting rotation.

Before this season, Strahm had appeared in 211 major league games and started just 28 of them. He made just one start the past three seasons.

Now, it’s hard to imagine him leaving the rotation even when everyone is healthy.

“We’ll see what happens,” Thomson said. "We’re a ways away from getting Ranger (Suarez) back, but (Strahm) is pitching extremely well.”

Strahm began spring training as a reliever, so he did not get a chance to build the endurance of a starter. But after Thursday, he’s just 18 pitches away from 100. Is that realistic?

“We’ll see how he feels after he comes out of this,” Thomson said, “if we think (he can) go another 15, 20 pitches. He looks strong, even at the end tonight.”

Strahm has no doubts about his endurance.

“I’ll throw the ball, “ he said, “until it’s taken from me.”

Strahm says he likes pitching — period.

“I enjoy starting,” he said. “I also enjoy the bullpen. As a starter, you get to (pitch) longer, but you have to wait four days for it. Pros and cons to (starting and relieving). I love them both. I’ll throw the ball until my arm falls off."

While the Phillies might have found something in Strahm, there was little else for them to be happy about Thursday.

Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner entered the game with an 8.78 ERA. He proceeded to throw 5 ⅔ shutout innings. Trea Turner struck out swinging with runners on first and second against Colorado closer Pierce Johnson to end the game.

The Phillies have been shut out in three of their last six games. In the other three contests, they scored 26 runs.

While the season is still young, the Phillies (8-12) need a winning streak. They trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 6.5 games in the National League East.

“We just need to keep grinding away,” Thomson said.