How is Kyle Schwarber's calf? What does Noah Syndergaard think about his return to New York?

NEW YORK — Phillies manager Rob Thomson was pleasantly surprised when he saw Kyle Schwarber walk into Citi Field on Friday night.

“He walked in fine,” the manager said.

Schwarber left Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins with a mild right calf strain after drawing a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was not in the lineup as the Phillies began a three-game series in New York against the National League East-leading Mets on Friday.

“He felt better (Friday),” Thomson said before Friday’s game. “We’re going to treat him out during the game and see if he’s available to pinch-hit.”

Thomson said he doesn’t think Schwarber will have to be placed on the injured list.

Schwarber, the Phillies' leadoff hitter, has hit 34 home runs and knocked in 69 runs this season. He sounded Thursday as if he was going to take the better-safe-than-sorry approach to returning to the lineup.

“I want to be back as quick as I can but also don’t want to do anything outrageous to hurt the team,” he said Thursday, “and also be down for an extended amount of time, too.”

With Schwarber out of the lineup, shortstop Bryson Stott batted leadoff against Mets ace Max Scherzer on Friday. The rookie began Friday batting .310 (9 for 29) with a .333 on-base percentage in August. Thomson said Stott has traits that would make him a good leadoff hitter.

“He sees a lot of pitches,” Thomson said. “He runs fast. He really knows the strike zone, and he can hit.”

An argument can be made this weekend series is the Phillies' biggest since they last qualified for the postseason in 2011. The Phillies began Friday having won 12 of 14 and in possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot. The Mets started the day having won six straight and 15 of 17. New York (73-39) led the third-place Phillies (62-49) by 10.5 games

The two teams haven’t played each other since May 29. The Phillies are 3-9 against the Mets this season, but Philadelphia isn’t the same team it was back in May.

The pitching matchups for the weekend:

Ranger Suarez vs. Scherzer on Friday; Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom on Saturday; and Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Bassitt on Sunday.

“I’m excited for this series for a lot of different reasons,” Thomson said. “To see how our guys react to this, I think they’ll be fine. There’s six really good starters going in this series. If you’re a baseball fan, this is what you’re kind of looking for.”

Syndergaard returns to New York

The Mets planned to play a tribute video for Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Friday.

Syndergaard was 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in six seasons with New York. He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels last offseason. The Phillies acquired Syndergaard in a trade with the Angels this month. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts for Philadelphia.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020. He said one reason he elected to sign with Los Angeles was to escape the glare of New York.

“The energy that makes New York great can also bite you in the butt a little bit, especially with what I’m going through now,” Syndergaard said before Friday’s game. “A dip in velocity, still trying to rely on location and mixing things up. I feel like if I was doing that playing (in New York), everything would be highlighted. That was a big fear of mine.”

Syndergaard now plays in Philadelphia with a fan-base not exactly known for its patience.

“I was living the good life in Newport Beach (California),” Syndergaard said. “There was really not a whole of stress involved. You can have good stress and bad stress. It (playing in Philadelphia) is going to get me out of my comfort zone again, and the pressure and excitement of playing in a big market is where I thrive … I feel like it’s going to take my game to the next level."

Syndergaard is not scheduled to pitch this weekend but could face the Mets next weekend in Philadelphia.