Homegrown Phillies Matt Vierling, Bryson Stott and Ranger Suarez lead to biggest win of season

NEW YORK — Country music blared in the Phillies‘ clubhouse Friday night.

There were plenty of shouts and laughs.

Manager Rob Thomson said this was how the team reacts to every win.

Don’t kid yourself, though.

A 2-1 victory over the New York Mets before 34,467 fans was something special. Left fielder Matt Vierling made what so far is the defensive play of the season when he threw a runner out at home plate to keep the game tied and end the bottom of the ninth.

Bryson Stott went 3 for 4 and became the first player to reach base safely four times in a game against New York Mets ace Max Scherzer. Stott scored the winning run on Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th.

“This is a big win for the locker room,” Thomson said. “The atmosphere. Every pitch, every ball put in play, the game is on the line. One mistake could cost you the game. It’s good practice.”

The Phillies (63-49) have won 12 of their last 14 games. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for Mets (73-40).

There were plenty of reasons to set Friday’s win aside. First was the atmosphere on a perfect summer evening with a slight breeze and temperatures in the low 80s, a welcome relief from the heat and humidity that dominated the past few weeks.

It felt like October. It was a dress rehearsal for what the Phillies will face if they make the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Before the game, Thomson wondered how the team’s young players would react. They didn’t seem fazed at all. In fact, the Phillies appeared to feed off the crowd.

“It’s a pretty electric atmosphere,” Vierling said. “Knowing how good a team they are and how good we’ve been playing, we knew it would be a big game. It’s a lot of fun to play in front of that many people, especially when they’re into it as much as these fans are.”

For years, much has been made of the Phillies’ inability to develop young talent.

The homegrown talent stood out Friday.

In addition to Stott and Vierling, third baseman Alec Bohm was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and made a sparkling defensive play when he bare-handed a groundball and threw Starling Marte out at first in the bottom of the sixth.

Most of all, Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez went toe-to-toe with Scherzer and didn’t flinch. Suarez allowed three hits and a run in seven innings compared to nine hits and a run in seven innings for Scherzer.

In his last five starts, Suarez has a 1.27 ERA with 25 strikeouts, six walks and 21 hits allowed in 28 ⅓ innings.

“It’s really cool to see that,” Suarez said of the Phillies’ home-grown success. “We all pretty much came up together. To see Vierling making those plays, Bohm playing great defense, Stott having great at-bats. It’s a collective work that is paying off for us, and it’s great to see.”

This weekend’s series against the Mets is arguably one of the Phillies’ biggest since they last qualified for the postseason in 2011.

The Mets and Phillies are two of the hottest teams in baseball. New York had won 15 of 17 before Friday. The Mets won nine of the first 12 games between the teams this season, but their last meeting before Friday night was May 29.

Friday’s two pivotal plays came nine innings apart. Stott batted leadoff instead of Kyle Schwarber, who was out with a mild right calf strain. Stott pulled an 86 mph, 3-2 Scherzer change-up off the right-field wall for a leadoff double in the top of the first. He scored one batter later on Bohm’s single to center field.

Stott’s hit set the tone for the game.

“Any time you face guys of (Scherzer’s stature), you want to get on them early,” Stott said. “To get that run in the first kind of settled us down, I think.”

Vierling’s throw in the bottom of the ninth gave the Phillies a chance to win. The Mets had runners at first and third with one out. The fans stood, and Citi Field was so loud one had to shout to speak to the person next to them.

Pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach lofted a soft fly ball toward left field. Vierling caught it on the run and threw Marte out at home to end the inning. Vierling said he wasn’t surprised Marte tried to score on such a shallow fly ball.

“You’re betting on me making … a lot of things have to go right to throw a guy out at home,” Vierling said. “It’s a really good feeling seeing him being called out and all the boys getting fired up.”

The Phillies have proven they are a playoff contender this season. They will begin Saturday in possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot. But Friday’s win was a big step toward the Phillies showing they are a team capable of winning playoff games.

That -- as the Phillies showed — is something worth getting loud about.