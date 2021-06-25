Holy Spirit grad Mike Adams a step away from the big leagues

Mike Adams is one step away from the big leagues.
The Phillies promoted the Holy Spirit High School graduate and relief pitcher to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs late Thursday night.
"Obviously, I'm very excited," Adams said is a text Friday afternoon. "I can't wait to get out there."
Adams, 26, was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA for the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He struck out 13 in 10 2/3 innings. In his last four outings, he did not allow a run and struck out four and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.
Lehigh Valley was scheduled to host the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the first of a three-game series at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday night.
Adams joins relief pitcher Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine graduate and a Vineland native, on the IronPigs' roster. Warren was promoted to Triple-A from the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils earlier this week.
Adams' promotion to Triple-A continues his remarkable and improbable baseball story. It's is highly unusual for a player to skip Double-A and be promoted from High-A to Triple-A.
The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.
Adams excelled at Holy Spirit High School and graduated in 2012. He went on to pitch at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, where he had 11 career wins and 161 strikeouts.
After college, Adams pitched for the Rockland Boulders in the independent Canadian American Association.
But his hopes of a professional career seemed to end when he and 2011 St. Augustine Prep graduate Ed Charlton opened the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville in 2017. Adams settled into a baseball life in which he pitched for the Margate Hurricanes in the Atlantic County Baseball League and studied pitching with the goal of helping to train young pitchers at BPC.
But the more Adams trained and learned about pitching, the better he became. A key development occurred when the BPC purchased TrackMan, a 3D radar system that measures the location, trajectory and spin of pitches. Adams used the TrackMan information to make his pitches more effective.
