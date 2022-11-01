Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros 7-0

PHILADELPHIA - A few memorable October and November swings can change a baseball player’s legacy forever.

Bryce Harper finds himself in the middle of one of those life-altering stretches right now.

As a result, the Phillies are halfway to their third World Series title in franchise history.

Harper hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to propel the Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series before 45,712 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series two games to one.

Harper led the way and Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber followed with home runs of their own. Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher in baseball history to give up five home runs in a game. The Phillies hit him so hard there was speculation during the contest that McCullers was tipping his pitches.

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez made the most of the support. He allowed just three hits in five scoreless innings.

Fans jammed into Citizens Bank on a clear, unseasonably warm night to watch Game 3. It was the World Series game played in Philadelphia since Nov. 2, 2009 when the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 8-6 in Game 5 of that series.

On Tuesday, the fans reacted to every pitch. They chanted “Cheater” at Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, a reference to the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that Astros were found guilty of. The fans even cheered Santa Claus when he was shown on the scoreboard after the eighth inning.

But most of all the fans roared for Harper, who is batting .381 (21 for 55) with six home runs and 12 RBIs this postseason.

Before this year, he was a two-time National League MVP but many baseball fans questioned if he could ever lead a team to postseason victories. After all, the Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series the year after Harper left Washington to sign with the Phillies.

Harper has answered those questions with some of the most dramatic swings in Phillies postseason history. It was Harper's home run on Oct. 23 at Citizens Bank Park that clinched the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

On Tuesday, he pulled the first pitch he saw - a hanging McCullers' curveball - 402 feet into the right field stands to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Philadelphia piled on from there. Bohm and Marsh hit solo home runs in the second inning to make it 4-0 Phillies.

The Phillies broke it open with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of fifth.

First, Schwarber hit a two-run, 443-feet blast high off the batter’s eye in center field. Hoskins followed with a solo shot to left field to make it 7-0 Phillies.

Meanwhile on the mound, Suarez was his usual calm relaxed self. He needed just two pitches to get the first two outs of the game. One of them coming on a diving catch by right fielder Nick Castellanos. The Astros had just two runners reach scoring position against him, both with two puts. Suarez escaped both mini-jams.

The Phillies bullpen didn’t miss a beat in relief of Suarez. Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson and Andrew Bellatti each threw a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

For the Phillies and their fans, the night couldn't have gone any better.

The 2022 Phillies are now two wins away from joining the 1980 and 2008 Philadelphia teams as World Series winners.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.