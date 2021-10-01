Harper homers, Suárez shuts down Marlins in Phils' 5-0 win

Suárez (8-5) scattered six hits, struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter as he extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.36. The former reliever has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts.

"Like I always say, you strive to do the most you can," Suárez said. "My teammates helped me tremendously. It was a great season, and I appreciate my teammates' support."

Odubel Herrera had a run-scoring single ahead of Harper's double in the third, and Didi Gregorius drove in the third run with a sacrifice fly.

Matt Vierling hit a pinch-hit solo homer to lead off the ninth.

"Ranger has been pitching well it seems all the time," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He kept us off balance pretty good."

Alcantara was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. The right-hander gave up four runs on five hits and struck out six. He finished the season with 201 strikeouts in 205 innings, becoming the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to reach 200 in both categories.

"I feel happy and blessed doing that," Alcantara said. "I knew coming in I needed five more strikeouts to get to 200. Inning by inning I was looking for it."

SEASON SHUTDOWN