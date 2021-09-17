Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

Year three of his $330 million, 13-year deal has been his best one yet.

"I don't ever think about it like we don't want to waste someone's season," manager Joe Girardi said. "We're all involved in this, right? And the game is always, to me, about our team. But he's a big reason why we've hung around, just because of the season that he's had and the last 2 1/2 months, whatever he's done. It's been incredible to watch."

Add this one to the highlight reel.

Harper doubled and scored in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He's batting .436 (17 for 39) with four doubles, seven homers, 14 RBIs and 11 walks over that stretch. He has a hit in 21 of his last 22 games and is batting .314 with a 1.055 OPS and 77 RBIs this season.

"It's been a show for quite a while," Girardi said.

Just don't ask Harper — he says he refuses to look at his statistics.

"I don't like MVP talk," he said.