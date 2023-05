PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered for the first time this season in the fifth inning, but Philadelphia lost its sixth straight game, 7-4 to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Harper, batting as the designated hitter, was playing in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Nov. 23. The two-time NL MVP drove a full-count 89 mph sinker from right-hander Corey Kluber (2-4) to the opposite field and over the wall in left-center with nobody on and one out, cutting Philadelphia's deficit to 5-3. It was his 286th homer and 102nd with the Phillies.

Rafael Devers had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox to their eighth consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since July 2021.

The Red Sox entered leading the majors in hits and doubles. Boston finished with 10 hits, upping their total to 331, and four doubles, giving them 79.

Rob Refsnyder and Christian Arroyo each had two hits, a double and two RBIs. Boston has scored at least five runs in every game during the winning streak. They have 10 or more hits in 17 games this season.

Trea Turner also went deep for Philadelphia.

Kluber allowed three runs in five innings. Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth for his eighth save, getting Harper to ground out to end the contest.

Boston broke the game open with five runs and six hits in the fourth inning against Bailey Falter (0-6). Falter had been perfect through three innings before the Red Sox sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth. Devers hit a two-run double, Arroyo connected on a two-run single and Reese McGuire also had an RBI single. Falter was lifted with two outs after McGuire's hit. Devers, who began play tied for the MLB lead in RBIs increased his season total to 34.

The sellout crowd of 43,832 cheered loudly as Harper rounded the bases, much the same as they did last postseason when he helped the Phillies reach the World Series. Harper was selected NL Championship Series MVP, and his go-ahead home run in the pennant-clinching victory over the San Diego immediately went down as one of the top moments in Philadelphia sports history.

Harper also had a hard-hit single to right field in the third inning and now has six hits in 16 at-bats since his return.

PHILLY'S STRUGGLES

The loss marked the longest losing streak for Philadelphia under manager Rob Thomson. A longtime bench coach with the Yankees and Phillies, Thomson took over last June when Joe Girardi was fired. He led the Phillies to an immediate turnaround, culminating with the club's eighth pennant before losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Phillies president Dave Dombroski lifted the interim tag from Thomson during the postseason.

Philadelphia had high hopes again this season, especially after signing shortstop Turner in the offseason and adding RHP Taijuan Walker to their rotation. The club played .500 baseball without Harper, and they now have fallen to four games under .500 after dropping all four contests in the slugger's return.

HELLO, HARPER

Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida met with his baseball idol Harper prior to Saturday's game. Harper gave the Japanese native two bats, including a signed bat that he used in the NLCS last season. He also gifted Yoshida a pair of his cleats. Yoshida's Instagram handle (BH—Masataka34) begins with Harper's first and last initial and his former uniform number 34. Yoshida, riding a 15-game hitting streak, received a scheduled day off on Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton (right hamstring strain) allowed two runs and two hits with four strikeouts and five walks in five innings during a rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Fifty-six of his 96 pitches were strikes. Paxton is expected to join the Red Sox on their current road trip.

Phillies: RHP Andrew Bellatti (right triceps tendinitis) tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two, during a rehab outing with Single-A Clearwater on Friday. Bellatti's next step is expected to be continuing his rehab in Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 5.34) faces Walker (2-2, 6.91) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Refsnyder dh 5 1 2 2 0 3 .241 Verdugo rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .316 J.Turner 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Devers 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .255 Hernández ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Duran cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .382 Arroyo 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .257 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238 McGuire c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .345 Totals 35 7 10 7 5 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .176 T.Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Harper dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .375 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Stott 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .295 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Bohm 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323 Sosa 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .307 Totals 37 4 10 4 1 4

Boston 000 502 000—7 10 0 Philadelphia 010 110 100—4 10 0

LOB—Boston 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Verdugo (10), Devers (9), Arroyo (5), Refsnyder (2), T.Turner (6), Realmuto (8). HR—Harper (1), off Kluber; T.Turner (4), off Bernardino. RBIs—Devers 2 (34), Arroyo 2 (11), McGuire (8), Refsnyder 2 (12), Bohm (25), Sosa (9), Harper (1), T.Turner (9). SB—Tapia (4), Verdugo (3). S—McGuire.

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 5 (Refsnyder, Arroyo, Verdugo, J.Turner 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh). RISP—Boston 5 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—J.Turner. GIDP—Hernández.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (T.Turner, Stott, Bohm).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 2-4 5 7 3 3 0 1 91 6.29 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.16 Bernardino 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 18 1.08 Winckowski, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.57 Jansen, S, 8-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.84

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter, L, 0-6 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 69 5.75 Ortiz 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.70 Brogdon 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 3.06 Domínguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 5.14 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 2 2 17 0.00 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.70

Inherited runners-scored—Ortiz 2-0. IBB—off Hoffman (Verdugo). HBP—Kluber (Stott), Domínguez (Duran). WP—Kluber.

Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—2:50. A—43,832 (42,901).