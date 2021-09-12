Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

"We kept saying that, how big these games are for them, but likewise it is also huge for us," Hampson said. "We want to play spoiler and play these teams tough. To come in here and take three of four in Philadelphia is pretty awesome."

Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto had three hits and scored two runs.

"We have to win every series the rest of the way," Realmuto said. "We have to sweep a few of them to catch the Braves. We can't sit around, play .500 and expect them to come back to us. We have to play better."

Sunday's start was the 30th of Nola's career in September, during which he is 7-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 30 homers allowed in 172 innings. It's the only month in which Nola carries a sub-.500 record.

Nola struck out 10 batters and induced plenty of weak contact, but the 0-2 pitch to Hampson derailed his outing and gave Colorado a 3-2 lead.

"I just made a bad pitch to Hampson there," Nola said. "I should have tried to throw it 50 feet. He put a good swing on it as he should have on a curveball down the middle."

Realmuto scored on a wild pitch from Ashton Goudeau (1-0) in the sixth to tie it.