Gregorius' HR rallies Phillies, cuts Braves' NL East lead

"Just tried to stay on the heater and react to everything else," Gregorius said.

It was the 13th homer of the season and second in two nights for Gregorius.

"Huge, that's a huge hit," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "Everyone needs to contribute and that's what's going on right now."

Neris avoided blown save No. 35, but it wasn't easy. He wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground out. Neris fielded the grounder, pumped his fists, jogged to first base himself and stomped on the bag with both feet before celebrating.

Girardi made a mound visit prior to Hayes' at-bat with the intention of removing Neris, but the right-hander convinced his manager to let him stay.

"Hector has been so clutch for us," Girardi said. "He's a guy that is just really tough. He is a tough kid that is durable. He's a warrior to me. I have the utmost respect for him. He said, 'I got this.' I said, 'OK, this is your last guy.'"

Said Neris, "I wanted that."