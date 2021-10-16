Grand game: Boston's 2 slams lead 9-5 ALCS win over Astros

Gurriel and Jason Castro added solo homers in the ninth off Darwinzon Hernandez before Ryan Brasier got the final out.

"At the end, it was a little too close for comfort, but we got it done," Hernández said.

Manager Dusty Baker isn't sure how long García will be out, but he said that he'd been dealing with this issue "on and off" but didn't tell anyone about it.

"It wasn't bothering him enough not to pitch,'" Baker said. "We'll make a determination in a couple of days."

The injury to García is another blow to a Houston team trying to reach the World Series for the second time in three years. The Astros are already reeling after an injury to staff ace Lance McCullers Jr. that kept him off the roster for this series.

They won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the team's sign-stealing scandal.

When McCullers went out, Baker said the team would just have to "hit more" to absorb the loss. But now that the rotation is further depleted, it'll be an even taller task for this powerful lineup outgunning a Boston team whose offense has outpaced everyone this postseason.

So what is he asking from his offense now?