Girardi says no one has taken opportunity to grab Phillies' center field job

With a few days left in spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies’ competition for center field is ending with a fizzle.
Manager Joe Girardi said several times he wanted someone to seize the position.
“It hasn’t happened yet,” Girardi said this week. “There are a few days left in camp, and maybe it happens. But as far as someone just saying, ‘This is mine, and the rest of you guys can go away,’ I don’t think that’s been the case.”
Odubel Herrera, Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn are the centerfield candidates.
Herrera started fast but slumped as spring training wore on. After Thursday, he was batting .209 (9 for 43) with a .227 on-base percentage.
“I know (Herrera) is capable of being really productive,” Girardi said, “and I think his at-bats have been pretty good in spring training. He’s faced a ton of lefties, and I take that into account.”
Kingery has slumped all spring with a .139 average (5 for 36) through Thursday. Haseley returned this week after missing most of spring training with an injured groin. He began Friday batting .250 (3 for 12).
Quinn might be having the most impressive spring of all the candidates. He began Friday batting .294 (10 for 34) with a home run and three stolen bases.
“The offense is key,” Girardi said. “Obviously, defense is important. We want to play good defense, and I feel that all these guys can. But the offense is important because we want to have a lineup that’s a nightmare to get through.
The Phillies play their final spring training game Monday. They host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener Thursday.
Since no one claimed the job this spring, expect the Phillies center field picture to change as the season develops.
“What we start with April 1,” Girardi said, “is not necessarily what will be there May 1st, June 1st, July 1st.”
Roster moves
The Phillies informed outfielder Matt Joyce and relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler on Friday they will make the opening day roster. The Phillies also granted relief pitcher Tony Watson his release and sent starting pitching prospect Spencer Howard to minor league camp.
The left-handed hitting Joyce began Friday batting .320 (8 for 25) this spring. Kintzler saved 12 games with the Miami Marlins last season. Girardi likes the flexibility the 11-year veteran gives the bullpen.
“I think he can pitch anywhere,” Girardi said. “That’s the great thing about it. He’s done everything, and that’s a nice piece to have.”
As for Howard, he was hampered by back spasms this spring. That came after shoulder troubles prematurely ended his 2020 season.
“He’s thrown three innings in a big-league spring training game,” Girardi said. “We don’t want him to rush and try to do too much too early. A lot these guys have had four or five outings. He’s just not there yet.”
