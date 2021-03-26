Girardi says no one has taken opportunity to grab Phillies' center field job

With a few days left in spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies’ competition for center field is ending with a fizzle.

Manager Joe Girardi said several times he wanted someone to seize the position.

“It hasn’t happened yet,” Girardi said this week. “There are a few days left in camp, and maybe it happens. But as far as someone just saying, ‘This is mine, and the rest of you guys can go away,’ I don’t think that’s been the case.”

Odubel Herrera, Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn are the centerfield candidates.

Herrera started fast but slumped as spring training wore on. After Thursday, he was batting .209 (9 for 43) with a .227 on-base percentage.

“I know (Herrera) is capable of being really productive,” Girardi said, “and I think his at-bats have been pretty good in spring training. He’s faced a ton of lefties, and I take that into account.”

Kingery has slumped all spring with a .139 average (5 for 36) through Thursday. Haseley returned this week after missing most of spring training with an injured groin. He began Friday batting .250 (3 for 12).