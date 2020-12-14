 Skip to main content
Girardi says Bryce Harper needs to trust Dave Dombrowski to improve team
Manager Joe Girardi says the Philadelphia Phillies might just have to ask star right fielder Bryce Harper to trust the team this spring training.

The same message might as well be sent to Philadelphia’s fan base.

The Phillies’ future seems a bit clearer after they introduced Dave Dombrowski last week as their president of baseball operations.

But the team still faces major questions, chief among them who will catch and play shortstop. Harper has made it known he would like Philadelphia to resign catcher J.T. Realmuto. The fans also want the Phillies to “sign J.T.”

“You always worry about how players are going to handle things when things maybe don’t go exactly the way they want,” Girardi said. “I’ll sit down and have discussions with (Harper). I’m sure Dave will have discussions with Bryce about, ‘Look, we want to win just as bad as you do. Trust us.’ We’re going to do everything we can to bring a championship to Philadelphia. You have to trust Dave and what Dave is going to do.”

Girardi spoke during a video conference with reporters Monday afternoon. Major league managers are holding these conferences this week in lieu of their usual in-person news conferences held during the winter meetings. One of the first questions Girardi was asked was his opinion of Dombrowski’s hire. As baseball lifers, the two know each other. Girardi managed the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers teams Dombrowski oversaw from 2002-15.

The manager said he agrees with Dombrowski that the Phillies need to retool for the upcoming season rather than rebuild.

“Dave is well aware that we have areas we need to address,” Girardi said. “Obviously, we lost our shortstop, and we lost our catcher. We’ve had struggles in our bullpen, and he’s well aware of that. A lot of that will come down to what our payroll is going to be. You just don’t have endless amounts of money to spend, and that’s a lot of it.”

Any retooling or rebuilding must begin with a bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.

“I really believe that we could have told the hitters what was coming and it wouldn’t have turned out as bad as it did,” Girardi said of the bullpen’s 2020 performance. “I really do. It was just one of those years where nothing seemed to go right. And it wasn’t like we just had a bunch of kids that had never experienced anything. These were guys who were experienced and had success, and it just didn’t go right.”

In addition to Realmuto, the Phillies must either resign or replace shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is also a free agent. Gregorius hit 10 home runs and led the Phillies with 40 RBIs.

Girardi remains hopeful the Phillies will retain Realmuto and Gregorius. The manager pointed out that Philadelphia currently has one big league catcher, Andrew Knapp, on its roster.

“I’m sure the market is going to have a lot to do with things as we move forward,” Girardi said. “I don’t know how fast the market is going to move because ... the uncertainty of when fans might be in the stands again affects how you might spend this winter. So I think there’s still a lot of things up in the air. We will figure out where we are over the next week or so and continue to try to improve our club.”

