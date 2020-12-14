Girardi says Bryce Harper needs to trust Dave Dombrowski to improve team

The manager said he agrees with Dombrowski that the Phillies need to retool for the upcoming season rather than rebuild.

“Dave is well aware that we have areas we need to address,” Girardi said. “Obviously, we lost our shortstop, and we lost our catcher. We’ve had struggles in our bullpen, and he’s well aware of that. A lot of that will come down to what our payroll is going to be. You just don’t have endless amounts of money to spend, and that’s a lot of it.”

Any retooling or rebuilding must begin with a bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.

“I really believe that we could have told the hitters what was coming and it wouldn’t have turned out as bad as it did,” Girardi said of the bullpen’s 2020 performance. “I really do. It was just one of those years where nothing seemed to go right. And it wasn’t like we just had a bunch of kids that had never experienced anything. These were guys who were experienced and had success, and it just didn’t go right.”

In addition to Realmuto, the Phillies must either resign or replace shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is also a free agent. Gregorius hit 10 home runs and led the Phillies with 40 RBIs.