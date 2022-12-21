Giants pospone Carlos Correa news conference over medical issue: Roundup

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent.

One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to the massive deal, subject to a successful physical, according to one of the people. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa’s resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season just once because of various injuries.

Lugo to join Padres: Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and no announcement had been made. The second year of the deal is a player option, and there are incentives in the contract.

Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.

Judge, Yankees finalize deal: American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history.

New York announced the agreement and called a news conference for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to discuss the contract, which was agreed to on Dec. 7 subject to a successful physical.

Judge hit 62 homers last season to break the previous AL record of 61 set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961. Just before opening day, Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years (2023-29).

By betting on himself, Judge gained an additional $146.5 million and two guaranteed seasons. He turns 31 in April.

Rays alter spring training plans: The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida’s Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said Tuesday.

The Rays announced earlier this month that they would not be able to host spring training at their facility in Port Charlotte because repairs to their complex could not be made in time for spring training. The Rays have trained in Port Charlotte, which is about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, since 2009.

Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm, struck southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast in late September.

The Atlanta Braves did spring training at the Disney complex for 21 years before relocating in 2019 to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, which is also on Florida’s Gulf Coast.