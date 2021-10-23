García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series

"We have a little bit of everything," Altuve said.

Boston's best shot to score came in the seventh. The wild-card Red Sox had runners at first and third with one out in after a single by Alex Verdugo. But Kendall Graveman struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Maldonado made a perfect throw to Correa, who was covering second, to beat Verdugo there and end the inning.

Maldonado beat his chest with glee as Graveman and Correa both pumped their fists in celebration to roars from the crowd of 42,718.

Kyle Tucker broke it open with a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth. Television cameras flashed to Houston's Hall of Fame duo of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, who stood together and cheered as Tucker rounded the bases.

Asked to describe these Astros, Biggio, who led the team to its first World Series said simply: "They're just good."

Ryan Pressly closed it out in the ninth. The Red Sox, who looked so formidable at the plate at the start of the season, were held to two hits in their final game.

"I think we're definitely disappointed right now," Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi said. "We obviously wanted to win this game and win the series and go on the to World Series. No one expected us to be here. We proved a lot of people wrong."