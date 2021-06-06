Gannon Brady throws one-hitter as Ocean City advances to S.J. Group III semifinals

OCEAN CITY — Gannon Brady didn’t realize how good he was Saturday afternoon.

The Ocean City High School senior pitcher threw a one-hit shutout as the second-seeded Red Raiders beat seventh-seeded Lacey Township 3-0 in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

Brady struck out 13 and walked three. The only hit he allowed was a clean single to centerfield in the top of the first. Afterwards, Brady said he didn’t realize that was the only hit he had given up.

“In high school baseball, all you have to do is throw strikes,” Brady said. “Today, I was getting ahead of hitters and trusting my defense.”

Brady said his curveball was especially effective.

“I was getting it over for strikes early in the count,” he said. “That was probably the difference maker for me.”

The win was a big one in more ways than one for Ocean City. It is the first time in coach Andrew Bristol’s three seasons that the Red Raiders have advanced past the quarterfinals. Ocean City lost 3-2 to Toms River East in this round in 2019 and 4-1 to Seneca in the 2018 quarterfinals.