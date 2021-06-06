Gannon Brady throws one-hitter as Ocean City advances to S.J. Group III semifinals

OCEAN CITY — Gannon Brady didn’t realize how good he was Saturday afternoon.
The Ocean City High School senior pitcher threw a one-hit shutout as the second-seeded Red Raiders beat seventh-seeded Lacey Township 3-0 in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Brady struck out 13 and walked three. The only hit he allowed was a clean single to centerfield in the top of the first. Afterwards, Brady said he didn’t realize that was the only hit he had given up.
“In high school baseball, all you have to do is throw strikes,” Brady said. “Today, I was getting ahead of hitters and trusting my defense.”
Brady said his curveball was especially effective.
“I was getting it over for strikes early in the count,” he said. “That was probably the difference maker for me.”
The win was a big one in more ways than one for Ocean City. It is the first time in coach Andrew Bristol’s three seasons that the Red Raiders have advanced past the quarterfinals. Ocean City lost 3-2 to Toms River East in this round in 2019 and 4-1 to Seneca in the 2018 quarterfinals.
“Both years, we lost on this field in the quarterfinals in the same type of game,” Bristol said. “That’s why Gannon pitches in this type of game. If we’re going to be in a close game, which we think we will be, he’s the guy I want on the mound.”
Brady pitched most of the game with a one-run lead.
“It’s a pressure situation, but it’s the playoffs,” he said. “You have to scratch across runs when you can. We got timely hits when we needed to.”
His only moment of trouble came in the fifth inning with Ocean City up 1-0. He walked the leadoff hitter and then made an errant pickoff throw to first base that put Lacey runners at second and third with one out.
Brady struck out the next two hitters to end the inning.
“I just knew I had to lock in,” he said. “That was going to be my hardest inning of the game. I was happy I got out of it.”
Ocean City took advantage of some Lacey mistakes to score runs. The Red Raiders’ first two runs were unearned.
Matt Nunan helped his teammates relax when his two-out double to left center field made it 2-0 Ocean City in the bottom of the fifth.
“That extra run means everything,” Bristol said. “Now, you’re not hanging on every pitch.”
The Red Raiders took a 3-0 lead when Ben Liebrand executed a safety squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth.
Ocean City (16-7) will host third-seeded Central Regional in Tuesday’s semifinals. Central beat Hammonton 7-3 in a Saturday quarterfinal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.