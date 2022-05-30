Gabe Kapler back in Philly, and so, too, is Mickey Moniak

PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler stood in front of the dugout for the national anthem before the Phillies hosted the San Francisco Giants on Monday afternoon.

That hadn’t been the case the past few days for the current Giants and former Phillies manager.

Kapler last week announced that to protest fun violence he would remain in the clubhouse while the anthem.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week. After that tragedy, Kapler wrote that he’s “not okay with the state of this country.”

But Monday was Memorial Day.

“I spent time to thinking about this and talking to people (not only) around the game, but also some veterans and people invested in gun control,” Kapler said in the Giants' dugout before Monday’s game.

Kapler referred reporters to his blog, kaplifestyle.com, where he wrote:

“While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”

The Phillies parted ways with Kapler after the 2019 season. His two-year record was 161-163. Some fans criticized his reliance on analytics. He took the fall for Philadelphia not making the postseason. But the Phillies' performance since he left and his success in San Francisco (the Giants won 107 games last season) has some fans wondering if he was given a fair chance in Philadelphia.

Kapler said Monday he did get a fair chance and that the team just didn't win enough games during his tenure.

“It feels good,” Kapler said of returning to Philadelphia. “I have a lot of good relationships over there in the other clubhouse. It felt nice to walk into the ballpark today. There’s some great places around the city that I’m anxious to check in with if I get the chance.”

Moniak returns

Mickey Moniak thought he already loved baseball.

Nearly two months without the game showed him how much he really appreciates the game.

The Phillies activated the outfielder from the injured list Monday. He started in center field and batted seventh against the Giants.

Moniak was out with a broken hand that happened when he was hit by a pitch in what was scheduled to be his final spring training at-bat.

“It’s been a long 7½ weeks, but who’s counting?” Moniak said in the clubhouse before the game. “I’m just trying to enjoy every second of it. I love to play baseball. These last 7½ weeks made me realize that even more. Being back with the guys is a blessing.”

The injury continued what so far has been a frustrating career for Moniak.

The Phillies selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but his progress through the minor leagues was slow. Moniak, 23, worked with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, adjusted his swing and appeared ready to break through in spring training when he batted .378 and hit six home runs. Moniak hit .394 (13 for 34) in eight minor league rehabilitation games this month.

“I feel like I picked up right where I left off,” Moniak said. “Now, it’s time to go be Mickey Moniak and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Girardi said expect to see Moniak in the lineup on a consistent basis.

“I’m going to play him a lot,” Girardi said. “We loved what we saw in spring training. Mickey, in a sense, had won the (center field) job in spring training.”

Monika rejoins a Phillies team that began Monday 10.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Moniak should not be expected to be the sole answer for the Phillies' woes.

“I’m just trying to be myself,” Moniak said.

