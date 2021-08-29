Freddy Galvis, Ranger Suarez lead Phillies over Arizona for 3rd win in row

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Sunday.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

After the Diamondbacks closed to 5-4 in the eighth, Marchand and Jankowski tripled to give Philadelphia some needed insurance in the bottom half.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings. In six starts since leaving the closer's role to solidify the back of the rotation, he is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save of the season and fifth since the Phillies got him from Texas at the trade deadline.

Madison Bumgarner (7-9) allowed five earned runs and seven hits in five innings.

Nick Ahmed had three RBIs, including a two-run single in the eighth for the Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first on an RBI single by Andrew McCutchen and a sacrifice fly by Galvis.